Ashneer Grover says airport lounges are like ‘free meal scheme canteens’

Ashneer Grover, who is known for his unfiltered comments, has now given his opinion on the exclusivity of airport lounges as compared to dining at airport restaurants and said airport lounges are like 'free meal scheme canteens.' The former managing director of BharatPe and Shark Tank investor tweeted this opinion as per a response to a parody account named 'Gabbar' who had criticised airport lounges. (Also read: Ashneer Grover returns to TV with Roadies 19, fans in shock: ‘Kis line me aa gaye aap’) Ashneer Grover recently tweeted his opinion on airport lounges.

Ashneer's tweet

In the now-deleted tweet, 'Gabbar' had said, "Going to the Airport Lounge these days is basically rubbing shoulders with declasse deal hunters jostling to have that cold samosa. So I always prefer to stay in the common area." To this, Ashneer responded and tweeted, "There is more exclusivity in sitting in any airport restaurant and paying for your meal. Lounges are like free meal scheme canteens - with credit card as redeeming voucher!"

Reactions to Ashneer's comment

Reacting to Ashneer's tweet, many users left their comments on the microblogging site. One said, "People who can afford the meal are given it free at lounges... people who cant afford to buy meal at airport have to pay for it... next level Doglapan" Another added, "What I don’t get is how some people arrive at the airport all hungry from their own homes for a 3am flight only to line up at the reception for 5 platefuls of low quality food." Another comment read, "Sir not everyone is good at stealing money." referring to the recent allegations against Ashneer.

Recent controversy

A month ago, BharatPe had alleged that Ashneer Grover and his family caused damages of about ₹81.3 crore through illegitimate payments to bogus human resource consultants, inflated and undue payments through passthrough vendors connected to the accused, sham transactions in input tax credit and payment of penalty to GST authorities, illegal payment to travel agencies, forged invoices by Madhuri Jain and destruction of evidence.

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court however refused to stay at this stage an investigation against BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover in the alleged case. BharatPe had filed a criminal charge and a civil suit against Ashneer Grover and his family in December 2022, alleging fraud and seeking damages.

Ashneer was last seen in MTV Roadies 19 as a gang leader. He was previously a judge in Shark Tank India season 1 and became a household name. However, he did not return for the second season earlier this year.

