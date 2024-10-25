Bala's ex-wife Amrutha Suresh posts a cryptic note after his 3rd marriage: ‘I refuse to be defeated’

Malayalam actor Bala recently got married for the third time when he tied the knot with his relative, Kokila. His ex-wife, singer Amrutha Suresh, penned a long cryptic note on Instagram about times when ‘life felt like too much’ but how she persevered. (Also Read: Malayalam actor Bala gets married again, this time to his relative Kokila: 'I'm confident about this as she is…') Bala married his relative Kokila recently and his ex-wife Amrutha Suresh wrote about facing testing moments.

Amrutha Suresh’s note

Amrutha posted a picture of herself smiling wide on Instagram, writing, “There was a time when life felt like it was too much—when the hurt ran deep and the weight of it all tried to steal my joy. But in those moments, I learned something powerful: no matter what life throws at you, a smile can heal.” She also called smile a sign of happiness, strength, resilience and hope.

The singer also wrote that she ‘faced moments’ that ‘tested every part of’ her. “People have tried to tear me down, but I’ve come to realize that as long as you believe in yourself and the love of those who truly matter, you can get through anything. This smile you see isn’t just for show—it’s a reminder that I refuse to be defeated. And if I can smile through it all, so can you,” she added.

She rounded off the note asking people to trust the love of their family, friends and themselves, asking them to remember that ‘strength lies within’. “Keep smiling, even when it’s hard—because your smile has the power to light up your world, and maybe even someone else’s too. Stay strong. Stay kind. And keep believing in the beauty of your own journey.”

Elizabeth Udayan’s video

Bala’s second ex-wife, Dr Elizabeth Udayan, also posted a video on her Facebook that received equal attention. Samayam Malayalam reported that Elizabeth said she saw the news but did not want to discuss it.

She reportedly said in Malayalam, “There is some news doing rounds. I was in a dilemma about whether to post this video or not. I really don’t want to talk about it. I do want to share that I recently saved a patient. Such things give me joy. My patients’ well-being is the most important thing to me. I was a little sad, but I am very happy now that my patient has recovered.”

Bala’s marriages

In 2010 actor Bala and singer Amrutha got married and had a daughter in 2012. They divorced in 2019 after living separately for four years. In 2021, he married Elizabeth, a doctor by profession. In 2023, he revealed that they were separated. On October 22, he married Kokila.