Drawn Together ending explained: Truth about Sebastián, Marfil’s kidnapping and sequel announcement

If you’ve just watched Prime Video’s Drawn Together, originally titled Enfrentados: Marfil, and the ending has left you scratching your head, you’re not the only one. The Spanish romantic thriller, which recently premiered and was also screened at the Obsessed Retreat in Germany, where Hindustan Times was in attendance, begins with a young woman being assigned a bodyguard. It begins with a tense attraction between the two, soon takes a much darker turn as secrets, betrayal, murder, organised crime and a kidnapping pull them deeper into danger.

Drawn Together ending explained: Who is Kozel, what happened to Marfil and Sebastián? Sequel Drawn Apart details.

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Starring Ester Expósito and Hugo Diego Garcia, the film is adapted from Mercedes Ron’s 2019 novel Marfil, the first part of a story that continues in Ébano. And while the film gives us some answers, its ending leaves plenty to unpack, especially when it comes to what happens to the characters and where their story could go next. Here’s a breakdown of the ending and what it could mean for the future.[Warning: spoilers ahead].

What is Drawn Together about?

Marfil Cortés (Ester Expósito) has grown up surrounded by privilege. The daughter of powerful New York-based Spanish businessman Alejandro Cortés, she is used to having everything under control until she is suddenly kidnapped during a run. The situation becomes even more unsettling as her kidnappers do not ask for a ransom. When she is eventually released, Marfil is left with more questions than answers about what happened to her.

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{{^usCountry}} Worried that his daughter could still be in danger, Alejandro hires Sebastián Moore (Hugo Diego Garcia), a highly trained bodyguard, to protect her. Marfil is far from happy about having someone constantly watching over her and initially sees Sebastián as nothing more than an unwanted presence she cannot escape. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Worried that his daughter could still be in danger, Alejandro hires Sebastián Moore (Hugo Diego Garcia), a highly trained bodyguard, to protect her. Marfil is far from happy about having someone constantly watching over her and initially sees Sebastián as nothing more than an unwanted presence she cannot escape. {{/usCountry}}

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Things begin to shift when Marfil asks Sebastián to teach her self-defence. Determined not to feel helpless again, she starts training with him, and their growing time together soon creates an attraction neither can ignore. What begins as a guarded relationship eventually becomes intense and passionate. But there is one thing standing between them: both Marfil and Sebastián are keeping secrets, and neither has been entirely truthful about who they really are.

What happens?

Living under the same roof brings Marfil and Sebastián closer, and what begins as a professional arrangement slowly turns into something neither of them expected. But their growing romance is complicated by much more than their different social backgrounds. Everything changes when Marfil discovers the truth about Sebastián. He was not simply hired to protect her. He had been secretly working with the FBI all along.

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The truth behind Marfil’s kidnapping is even more disturbing. Her abduction was part of an FBI operation designed to put pressure on Alejandro and eventually move the family into government protection. Sebastián had been placed close to Marfil on purpose, giving the authorities a way to monitor the family from the inside while they worked to track down Kozel, a dangerous Russian mafia figure.

With the threat against the Cortés family growing, they are supposed to leave for Buenos Aires under a witness protection arrangement. Sebastián remains suspicious that they are not as safe as they have been led to believe. Before they go their separate ways, he secretly gives Marfil a microphone hidden inside a necklace. He also gives her a code word, “ébano”, which she can use to signal that she is in danger.

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The situation takes a dangerous turn when Marfil goes to Times Square, believing she is there to meet her father. Instead, she is approached by Logan, one of Alejandro’s most trusted men. He tells her that he can take her to Alejandro, but instead drives her to an underground parking garage. Marfil quickly realises that something is wrong, but by then it is too late. She is forced into a car and finds herself face-to-face with Kozel.

Then comes the final shock. Kozel is actually Iván, the charming man Marfil had met earlier at the horse track. In that moment, everything falls into place for Marfil. She had believed she was getting closer to her father, only to discover that she had been led straight into a trap.

Ending explained

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Marfil realises she needs to get help and uses the agreed code word, “ébano”, through the hidden microphone. But Kozel spots the device. He removes her necklace, throws it out of the car and drives off with her. Sebastián may have heard Marfil’s distress signal, but without the microphone, he has no idea where she is or where Kozel has taken her. Sebastián immediately heads to the parking garage in search of Marfil. Instead, he walks into a nightmare. He finds her phone inside another car and then makes an even more disturbing discovery: Alejandro’s body has been left in the trunk.

With Alejandro dead and Marfil missing, Sebastián is suddenly trapped in a situation that is spiralling completely out of his hands. The film ends on a tense, unresolved note. Sebastián is surrounded by armed men, leaving his fate uncertain, while Marfil is driven away with Kozel. And that is where Drawn Together leaves the story. We never find out what happens to Sebastián or whether Marfil manages to escape Kozel, leaving both their futures hanging in the balance.

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Sequel announced

The cliffhanger at the end of Drawn Together sets up the next chapter, Drawn Apart, also known as Enfrentados: Ébano. The sequel is confirmed toward the end of the film, so the story is far from over. The word “ébano” also has a deeper connection to Marfil, who uses it as her emergency code before it eventually becomes the title of the second film.

Drawn Apart will cover the second half of Mercedes Ron’s story and was filmed before the first movie even arrived on screen. So, while Drawn Together ends with several unanswered questions, viewers already know there is another chapter waiting to pick up where it left off.