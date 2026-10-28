Former BIGBANG singer Seungri confirms marriage and wife's pregnancy, years after Burning Sun scandal and 18-month prison sentence

Former member of K-pop group BIGBANG, Seungri has confirmed that he is legally married and will welcome a baby boy in January 2027. The former singer has also dismissed speculation that he married his partner because she was pregnant, saying the claims are false. The news broke on October 27, when reports revealed that his girlfriend, a non-celebrity in her 20s, was expecting a son early next year. The report emerged amid fresh attention on a separate assault complaint against the former K-pop star, leading to questions about his relationship and marriage.

Seungri clears the air about his marriage

Seungri to become a father in January 2027, denies marrying due to pregnancy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Seungri addressed the reports in an interview with Ilgan Sports on October 28, saying he was uncomfortable sharing details about his private life but wanted to clear up the rumours. "Since it is a private matter, I feel burdened to discuss details," he said. "My wife and I are, of course, legally married, and the claims that we married due to pregnancy is false." He added that a wedding ceremony is not on the cards for now, saying, “At present, I am not considering a wedding ceremony.”

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The couple has reportedly made a home in Gangnam, southern Seoul, and is preparing to welcome their baby. As his wife is not a public figure, Seungri has urged people to respect her privacy and avoid unnecessary speculation about their personal lives.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Seungri also spoke about how starting a family has changed his outlook on life. He said he feels a greater sense of responsibility and continues to reflect on the hurt and disappointment caused by his past actions. He hopes to move forward by living a quieter life and staying away from the spotlight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seungri also spoke about how starting a family has changed his outlook on life. He said he feels a greater sense of responsibility and continues to reflect on the hurt and disappointment caused by his past actions. He hopes to move forward by living a quieter life and staying away from the spotlight. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

New assault complaint adds to legal troubles

Seungri's marriage news comes amid a separate assault complaint filed against him in August 2026. A man in his 30s accused the former BIGBANG member of aggravated assault following an argument at a restaurant in Gangnam. Seungri admitted to holding a liquor bottle during the dispute but denied swinging it at the man or threatening him. He claimed that they eventually parted on good terms. Police have yet to question him, and no charges have been filed in connection with the complaint.

From BIGBANG fame to the Burning Sun scandal

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Seungri, whose real name is Lee Seung Hyun, debuted with BIGBANG in 2006 and rose to fame as a member of the K-pop group. His career took a sharp turn in 2019 when he left the group and retired from the entertainment industry amid the Burning Sun scandal.

It began with a controversy surrounding a Seoul nightclub linked to him and soon grew into a much larger investigation involving allegations of sexual offences, drugs and police links. He was eventually convicted on nine charges, including arranging and purchasing prostitution services, habitual gambling, embezzlement and instigating aggravated assault.

He was initially sentenced to three years in prison by a military court, but an appeals court reduced his sentence to 18 months. The Supreme Court upheld the reduced sentence in May 2022. He was released in February 2023 after serving his term.