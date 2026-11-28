The 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has announced the winners on the closing ceremony on Saturday. The prestigious film festival ran for 9 days in Goa, from November 20 to November 28, 2026. The winners in different categories were officially unveiled on the official X account of Press Information Bureau of India.
List of winners:
Golden Peacock for Best Film: AQUI, directed by Tiago Guedes
Silver Peacock for Best Director: Volker Schlöndorff for Visitation
Special Mention: Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1
Silver Peacock for Best Debut Feature: The Golden Age by Bérenger Thouin
Silver Peacock for Special Jury Award: The River Train
Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Female): Maya O'Rourke for The Meltdown
Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male): Rishab Shetty for Kantara Chapter 1
Best Web Series OTT Award: Made In India: A Titan Story by Robbie Grewal
Best Debut Director: Vishal Chaturvedi for Hanuman Ansh
National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) Managing Director Dhiraj Singh said the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) was a "festival of debuts", providing an opportunity to emerging filmmakers, young artistes and students to showcase their talent. Speaking on the red carpet, he added, “This time was special because it was a festival of debuts. Many new people made their beginning here, and our new artistes got ample opportunities. The way students and newcomers participated was a new experience in itself.”
What Rishab Shetty said{{/usCountry}}
National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) Managing Director Dhiraj Singh said the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) was a "festival of debuts", providing an opportunity to emerging filmmakers, young artistes and students to showcase their talent. Speaking on the red carpet, he added, “This time was special because it was a festival of debuts. Many new people made their beginning here, and our new artistes got ample opportunities. The way students and newcomers participated was a new experience in itself.”
What Rishab Shetty said{{/usCountry}}
Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty added that IFFI provides an important platform for filmmakers to showcase cinema from different parts of the world and allows audiences to discover films that may not otherwise get an opportunity to reach mainstream screens. "Many films are difficult to watch in the mainstream, and we may not get an opportunity to see them. But at a festival like IFFI, we get that opportunity," he said.
A prequel to the 2022 sleeper hit, Kantara, this film is set a thousand years before the events of the first film. It has been praised by critics and audiences alike. A third film - Kantara Chapter 2 - has been announced. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in pivotal roles. The film crossed ₹800 crore in box office collections worldwide
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha
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