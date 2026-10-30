Jason Galanis, convicted fraudster, marries Savannah Chrisley after moving into her Nashville home: Report

Savannah Chrisley and Jason Galanis have secretly married in the Cayman Islands, according to marriage records obtained by PEOPLE. The wedding took place on July 14, after about a year of dating and months before the reality TV star publicly announced her pregnancy and engagement.

Pregnant Savannah Chrisley secretly married Jason Galanis in the Cayman Islands months before announcing their baby news. ( Savannah Chrisley/Istagram)

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The marriage news comes days after reports that Galanis, 56, had moved into the Nashville-area home Chrisley, 29, purchased for $2.225 million in February. The Chrisley Knows Best alum announced on October 27 that she was expecting her first child with Galanis.

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According to PEOPLE, the couple exchanged vows at Cayman Islands Baptist Church. The wedding took place two days before Galanis’ birthday. The couple also plans to hold a larger celebration in May 2027, after postponing their original January wedding plans because of the pregnancy.

Who is Jason Galanis, Savannah Chrisley’s husband?

Galanis, 56, is a businessman who was sentenced to 189 months in federal prison in September 2020 for his involvement in multiple securities fraud schemes. President Donald Trump commuted his sentence in March 2025, allowing him to be released.

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{{^usCountry}} Galanis was also an associate of Hunter Biden and worked with him and business partner Devon Archer. In March 2024, while still in prison, he testified in the Republican impeachment inquiry into then-President Joe Biden. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Galanis was also an associate of Hunter Biden and worked with him and business partner Devon Archer. In March 2024, while still in prison, he testified in the Republican impeachment inquiry into then-President Joe Biden. {{/usCountry}}

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Galanis and Savannah’s father, Todd Chrisley, also served time at the same federal prison camp in Pensacola, Florida. Trump pardoned Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, in May 2025.

Savannah has said she met Galanis through political circles. The couple began dating in July 2025, and he proposed in the Cayman Islands in December that year. He designed her engagement ring with Genovese Jewelers, a family-owned jewelry store based in St. Louis, Missouri.

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Also Read: Savannah Chrisley addresses age gap with fiance Jason Galanis, a convicted fraudster pardoned by Trump: All we know about him

Savannah Chrisley responds to attention surrounding her relationship

After announcing her pregnancy, Chrisley defended her unborn child against public criticism surrounding the relationship and Galanis’ past.

“You are not a headline. You are not a controversy,” she wrote on Instagram. “You are not defined by anyone’s past, anyone’s mistakes, or anyone’s opinions.”

On her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, she described the relationship as the “dream relationship” and said it had been free of drama and dysfunction.

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In her pregnancy announcement, Chrisley also called Galanis her “forever,” praising the way he had supported her throughout her pregnancy.

She said he had not missed a doctor's appointment and had been caring for her while they prepared for their baby’s arrival.

Also Read: Savannah Chrisley shares pregnancy news after announcing engagement with Jason: ‘We’re having a baby’

Inside Savannah Chrisley’s $2.2 million Nashville home

Built in 2023, the house spans 5,207 square feet and has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. It also features two fireplaces, a two-car garage, walk-in closets, a large kitchen with high-end appliances, a balcony and an outdoor living area.

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According to TMZ, which cited real estate records and sources familiar with the couple, Chrisley purchased the property on February 13. The home had reportedly been listed for nearly $2.9 million in June 2025 before she bought it for $2.225 million.

The purchase came months before the couple's pregnancy announcement and the public confirmation of their relationship.