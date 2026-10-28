Savannah Chrisley addresses age gap with fiance Jason Galanis, a convicted fraudster pardoned by Trump: All we know about him

Savannah Chrisley recently announced that she got engaged to her boyfriend, Jason Galanis, a convicted fraudster who, along with her parents, received a presidential pardon from Donald Trump.
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The 29-year-old star of Chrisley Knows Best disclosed on her podcast that she met Galanis, 56, during her efforts to secure pardons for her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, following their 2022 convictions. Chrisley had previously identified her partner only as "J" or "Jason."
Who is Jason Galanis?
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Galanis received a prison sentence exceeding 14 years in 2020 following his conviction for defrauding a Native American tribe and investors of tens of millions of dollars.
A former business associate of Hunter Biden took the stand during the Republican-led impeachment investigation into ex-President Joe Biden in 2024—just a year before Trump granted him a pardon. On Instagram, Chrisley, 29, has also shared the exciting news that she's expecting her first child with Galanis, 56.
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They both started dating in July 2025, according to TMZ.
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They both started dating in July 2025, according to TMZ.
Savannah Chrisley addresses age gap between her and Jason Galanis
On Tuesday, Savannah addressed the 27-year age difference between herself and Galanis, while also recognizing that this disparity constituted a contributing factor to her decision to maintain the confidentiality of their relationship, which commenced during the preceding year.
During her appearance on her podcast Unlocked, she said, “I have always said, ‘I would rather [have] 20 phenomenal, unbelievable years with someone than 50 just [fine] years.'"
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Calling her future husband her “best friend," “It’s just such an amazing, fulfilling feeling to finally find your person. And I’m there…..So yes, the age difference. So what?”
She maintained her commendation of Galanis, emphasizing that he represents the love of her life. Additionally, she highlighted that he doesn’t “look his age, nor does he act his age,” and expressed admiration for both his “great” body and “even sharper” mind.
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.