Savannah Chrisley net worth: How rich is ‘The View’ guest host? All on her earnings and assets

Reality TV star, Savannah Chrisley, is set to be one of the guest hosts of ABC's talk show The View' as regular face Alyssa Farah Griffin goes on maternity leave. Chrisley, who rose to fame with the reality show Chrisley Knows Best has turned out to be a controversial pick and the broadcaster's choice has raised some eyebrows. Savannah Chrisley is set to guest host The View. (Twitter)

Nonetheless, it has also sparked massive interest in the 28-year-old influencer and reality TV star, even as her fit in a news talk show, coming from a reality TV background, remains up for debate.

Amid the interest in her, we will take a look at her net worth and assets in this article.

Savannah Chrisley Net Worth: Is She Rich? Savannah Chrisley's primary income stems from reality TV shows like Chrisley Knows Best and spin-offs, where cast members typically earn $7,000–$60,000 per episode. She also profits from her beauty brand Sassy by Savannah, launched in 2019 and Chrisley & Co., launched in 2021.

She has over 3.1 million Instagram followers and close to a million on other social media accounts and makes a significant amount from sponsored content and promotions. She also has a podcast 'Unlocked' which garners significant views. Additionally, Savannah Chrisley also reportedly holds real estate.

All in all, her net worth is estimated between $500,000 to $800,000, based on reports from 2025. 'The View' deal will likely boost her net worth both in the long and short terms.

Savannah Chrisley's Message For 'The View' Co-Hosts Amid Debut Ahead of her The View debut, Savannah Chrisley sent a message of co-existence and mutual respect despite disagreement to her co-hosts on 'The View.' In the absence of Griffin, Chrisley will be alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and, on occasion, Ana Navarro.

“I believe in sitting at tables with people who disagree with you and refusing to shrink your values to make others comfortable,” she wrote in a post on X.