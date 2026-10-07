Kalaranjini helped makeup artist due to whom she lost her voice on set in his final days: ‘It was a mistake, he wouldn't do it on purpose’

Veteran actor Kalaranjini has acted in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films for decades now. Also known as the sister of actors Kalpana and Urvashi, she once lost her voice on set due to a makeup artist's mix-up. On the Can Channel Media YouTube channel, she recalled what it was like after she lost her voice. She also revealed that she helped the makeup artist, due to whom she lost her voice in his final days.

Kalaranjini says she does not blame makeup artist for lost voice

Kalaranjini had to undergo extensive treatment due to an incident on set with fake blood.

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Kalaranjini lost her voice during a film’s shoot decades ago after consuming fake blood that was mistakenly prepared using acid instead of coconut oil. The incident affected her career for decades, but the actor says that she has no complaints against anyone, not even the makeup artist responsible for the mix-up. Talking about him, she recalled that everyone was upset with him and that he was avoided on sets.

“In his final days, I was the one who helped him. His children also still have a very good relationship with me. It was a small mistake. He must have been very sad that it happened that way. He wouldn’t do such a thing in his profession on purpose. KV Bhaskar was one of the biggest makeup artists in Malayalam cinema. He would have never done it on purpose; it was a slip of the hand. He wouldn’t have thought that it would make my life like this either,” said Kalaranjini.

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How she continues to work despite losing her voice

{{^usCountry}} A Matrubhumi report states that Kalaranjini was working with Prem Nazir at the time of the incident. Her character was supposed to die vomiting blood, and she remembers her throat and mouth burning and swelling up as soon as the fake blood was poured into her mouth. She had to undergo extensive treatment, but she lost most of her voice and was hospitalised for three months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Matrubhumi report states that Kalaranjini was working with Prem Nazir at the time of the incident. Her character was supposed to die vomiting blood, and she remembers her throat and mouth burning and swelling up as soon as the fake blood was poured into her mouth. She had to undergo extensive treatment, but she lost most of her voice and was hospitalised for three months. {{/usCountry}}

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The actor recalled how she got back on set, stating that her co-workers go silent whenever she says her lines on set because they have to hear her to react. Famous voice actor Ambili would dub her lines till she passed away. “Later, Rosshan Andrrews (director of How Old Are You) asked me to use my own voice. I didn’t have the confidence. When I watched it, I felt it was not necessary. Then I dubbed for Chirakodinja Kinavukal. For Bharathanatyam, director Krishnadas insisted that I dub for myself. That’s how he helped bring my voice back,” added Kalaranjini.

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The actor who last starred in Bharathanatyam starred in its sequel, Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam, this year. Last seen in Ananthan Kaadu, she has Visitor and Bharathanatyam 3 Rasaleela lined up.