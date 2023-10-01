Kannada actor Nagabhushana arrested after his car hits a couple, woman dies

Popular Kannada actor Nagabhushana is embroiled in a big controversy. Reportedly, his car hit a couple and a woman died in the accident. It is reported that Nagabhushana himself took the victims to the hospital.

What happened

The incident took place on Saturday night around 9:45 pm on Vasantnagar main road in Bengaluru. 58-year-old Krishna and his wife 48-year-old Prema were walking on the road. Nagabhushana's car hit an electric pole and then ran into the couple.

A woman named Prema lost her life in this incident. Krishna was seriously injured and shifted to Portis Hospital in Bannerghatta area. His condition is critical now. However, it is reported that Nagabhushana himself took the couple to the hospital. The victim's son Partha registered a case at the police station.

Partha said, “I work at a company and my parents stay with me. On September 30 around 10 pm I was on Kanakapura road when I got a call from a person staying in my apartment. He told me that my parents have met with an accident. They said that a car hit them both.”

"I went to the hospital. The doctors said that my mother's face and head were severely injured. She died on her way to the hospital," said Partha in the police complaint.

Nagabhushana has not made any statement yet.

Who is this Nagabhushana?

Nagabhushana made his entry into Sandalwood in 2018 with the movie Sankastha Kara Ganapati. Nagabhushan acted in movies like Kausalya Supraja Rama, Daredevil Mustafa, Badava Raskel, Ikkat etc. He also won the Saima Award for his performance in the film Ikkat.

