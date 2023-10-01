News / Entertainment / Others / Kannada actor Nagabhushana arrested after his car hits a couple, woman dies

Kannada actor Nagabhushana arrested after his car hits a couple, woman dies

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 01, 2023 02:44 PM IST

Kannada actor Nagabhushana has been arrested after his car hit a 58-year-old man and 48-year-old woman. The woman has died while the man is severly injured too.

Popular Kannada actor Nagabhushana is embroiled in a big controversy. Reportedly, his car hit a couple and a woman died in the accident.

It is reported that Nagabhushana himself took the victims to the hospital.
It is reported that Nagabhushana himself took the victims to the hospital.

What happened

The incident took place on Saturday night around 9:45 pm on Vasantnagar main road in Bengaluru. 58-year-old Krishna and his wife 48-year-old Prema were walking on the road. Nagabhushana's car hit an electric pole and then ran into the couple.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A woman named Prema lost her life in this incident. Krishna was seriously injured and shifted to Portis Hospital in Bannerghatta area. His condition is critical now. However, it is reported that Nagabhushana himself took the couple to the hospital. The victim's son Partha registered a case at the police station.

Partha said, “I work at a company and my parents stay with me. On September 30 around 10 pm I was on Kanakapura road when I got a call from a person staying in my apartment. He told me that my parents have met with an accident. They said that a car hit them both.”

"I went to the hospital. The doctors said that my mother's face and head were severely injured. She died on her way to the hospital," said Partha in the police complaint.

Nagabhushana has not made any statement yet.

Who is this Nagabhushana?

Nagabhushana made his entry into Sandalwood in 2018 with the movie Sankastha Kara Ganapati. Nagabhushan acted in movies like Kausalya Supraja Rama, Daredevil Mustafa, Badava Raskel, Ikkat etc. He also won the Saima Award for his performance in the film Ikkat.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out