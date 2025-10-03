Search
Fri, Oct 03, 2025
Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 1: Rishab Shetty film opens at 90 cr; beats Saiyaara, Baahubali

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Updated on: Oct 03, 2025 01:00 pm IST

Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection: Rishab Shetty's film has managed to inch close to ₹100 crore in just one day of release.

Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection: Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has surpassed all expectations at the box office worldwide. The prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara has started on a very strong note in India and has impressed overseas as well. This has ensured that the film has the second-best opening for any Kannada film in history.

Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 1: Rishab Shetty stars in this period action drama.

Kantara 2 first day collection

Kantara Chapter 1, also referred to as Kantara 2, earned 60 crore net (around 72 crore gross) in India on its first day. The film has opened to packed houses in the south, registering over 70% occupancy in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. But even in the Hindi-dubbed version, Kantara Chapter 1 has done well, netting approximately 20 crore domestically.

Trade experts say that Kantara Chapter 1 has done well overseas too, bringing home approximately $2 million from outside India. This takes its worldwide gross after its first day in theatres to a staggering 90 crore. Among Kannada films, only Yash's KGF Chapter 2 earned more ( 159 crore) on its opening day.

Kantara Chapter 1 beats biggies at the box office

The 90-crore opening has allowed Kantara Chapter 1 to leapfrog several big blockbusters from recent years. Its opening day collection now stands higher than even Stree 2 ( 79.60 crore), Baahubali Part 1 ( 73.40 crore), and Brahmastra Part One ( 68.80 crore). Among the big Bollywood hits of this year, none come close to Kantara Chapter 1. Chhaava, the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, opened at just 37.25 crore, while Saiyaara managed 29.20 crore. Yash Raj Films' bilingual film War 2, which had the combined star power of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, also lags behind Kantara Chapter 1 with an opening of 84.60 crore.

All about Kantara Chapter 1

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the original Kantara was a sleeper hit, earning over 400 crore worldwide on a 15 crore budget. The prequel - Kantara Chapter 1 - is set a thousand years before the events of the film. Apart from Rishab in the lead, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah.

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
