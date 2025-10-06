Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 4: Rishab Shetty film storms past 300 crore; beats KGF, HanuMan

Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection: Another day, and yet another milestone breached by Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1. The Kannada film has now become the first from the industry to cross ₹300 crore worldwide gross this year, and in the process, has surpassed some big recent hits as well as all-time grossers Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 4: Rukmini Vasanth in a still from the Rishab Shetty film.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office update

Kantara Chapter 1 had a very strong Sunday domestically, earning ₹61 crore net in the country on its fourth day. This helped the Rishab Shetty film round off its extended opening weekend with a domestic collection of ₹223.25 crore net ( ₹268 crore gross). This is the second-biggest opening weekend for any Kannada film in history, behind KGF Chapter 2's historic ₹380-crore domestic haul back in 2022.

Overseas, Kantara Chapter 1 has picked up pace over the weekend, with trade pundits estimating that the film has earned over $6 million in the international territories. This takes its worldwide gross after four days to a staggering ₹325 crore.

Kantara beats KGF Chapter 1, HanuMan

On Sunday, Kantara Chapter 1 went passed the total collections of some recent big releases, including Sitaare Zameen Par ( ₹266 crore) and Lokah Chapter 1 ( ₹290 crore). Kantara Chapter 1 also beat the lifetime collection of 2023's big pan-India sleeper hit, HanuMan, which earned ₹298 crore worldwide. But Kantara Chapter 1's biggest win has been surpassing the worldwide collection of KGF Chapter 1 ( ₹248 crore). This makes it the third-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, behind only KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹1248 crore) and the first Kantara ( ₹400 crore). Kantara Chapter 1 should cross its predecessor in the opening week itself. It now has a chance to be the first Indian film to breach ₹1000 crore this year.

All about Kantara Chapter 1

A prequel to the 2022 sleeper hit, Kantara Chapter 1 is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. The film is set a thousand years before the events of the first film. Apart from Rishab in the lead, the period action drama also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles. Kantara Chapter 1 has received glowing reviews from critics and fans alike.