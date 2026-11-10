Kerala CM, Prithviraj Sukumaran honour cinematographer Shaji Kumar's rich legacy after his death; Mohanlal recalls years of memories

Malayalam cinematographer Shaji Kumar died on Tuesday at the age of 57. The film industry was left in shock, given how the technician was shooting before he experienced discomfort and was taken to a hospital. Kerala chief minister VD Satheesan, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, director Vysakh and several others paid tribute to his rich body of work. Mohanlal, who has worked with the veteran for years now, recalled their time together.

Kerala CM, Prithviraj Sukumaran honour Shaji Kumar’s legacy

One of Shaji Kumar's final Malayalam films will be Athimanoharam with Mohanlal.

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CM Satheesan paid tribute to Shaji in an X (formerly Twitter) post, writing, “Deeply saddened by the passing of renowned cinematographer Shaji Kumar. Through his exceptional lens, he brought visual magic to blockbusters like 'Thudarum' 'Pulimurugan' and 'Naran'. His sudden demise is a great loss to the Malayalam film industry. My heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues. #VDSatheesan.”

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{{^usCountry}} Actor and union minister Suresh Gopi wrote on Facebook that he was still unable to come to terms with the reality that Shaji was no more. Prithviraj Sukumaran paid tribute on Instagram Stories, writing, “Rest in peace Shaji Cheta! You will always be a big big part of my journey in cinema. Thank you for the visuals, the memories and the lessons!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor and union minister Suresh Gopi wrote on Facebook that he was still unable to come to terms with the reality that Shaji was no more. Prithviraj Sukumaran paid tribute on Instagram Stories, writing, “Rest in peace Shaji Cheta! You will always be a big big part of my journey in cinema. Thank you for the visuals, the memories and the lessons!” {{/usCountry}}

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Prithviraj Sukumaran paid tribute to Shaji Kumar.

Mohanlal, Vysakh recall years of memories

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Mohanlal wrote an emotional Facebook post for Shaji, which read, “Our dear Shaji Kumar has bid us farewell. This is a deeply saddening loss. It is truly painful that Shaji—who left his own distinct mark on the art of cinematography—has passed away so prematurely. He was by my side through many projects—Naran, Pulimurugan, Odiyan, and others—right up to our final collaboration, the film Athimanoharam.” He added, “Shaji was a unique talent, gifted with an extraordinary ability to capture emotional nuances with great depth. We always shared a bond of love and friendship. With a heavy heart, I pay my tributes.”

Khalifa director Vysakh, who has also worked with Shaji in the past wrote that he never imagined saying goodbye to Shaji so soon. He wrote on Instagram, “Shajichetta…I still can’t believe I’m having to write these words about you. Honestly, no words feel enough to express the pain of losing someone like you. Chetta, I wouldn’t be the filmmaker I am today if it weren’t for you. You were never just someone I worked with. You were so much more than that. You were my brother, my biggest strength, my constant support and I will forever be grateful for everything you did for me, Chetta.” Vysakh further wrote, “I honestly don’t know how to imagine my journey in cinema without you by my side. A part of me will always be missing you.”

Shaji Kumar’s death

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PTI reported that Shaji died at the age of 57. He was in Alappuzha for the shooting of the upcoming film, HENOK: The Man in the Mist, starring Dileep when he experienced physical discomfort in his hotel room on Saturday night. He informed the film's director, Ullas Krishna, about his discomfort and was initially taken to a nearby hospital. He was later shifted to a private hospital in Kochi. Though his condition improved after admission and he was able to speak normally, his health deteriorated again on Sunday night, sources told the agency. He is survived by his wife, Smitha, and sons Aryan and Sooryan.