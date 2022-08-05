Kiccha Sudeep recalls SS Rajmouli narrated Eega's plot 'in less than 10 seconds': ‘I accepted without thinking’

Actor Kiccha Sudeep recalled agreeing immediately to filmmaker SS Rajamouli's Eega (2012) which featured him in a negative role. In a new interview, he also remembered giving a nod to the Ram Gopal Varma-directed Rann that gave him the opportunity to collaborate with actor Amitabh Bachchan. (Also Read | SS Rajamouli congratulates Kiccha Sudeep on Vikrant Rona’s success)

Eega (Makkhi) is a Telugu-language fantasy action film written and directed by SS Rajamouli. The film stars Sudeep, Nani and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Rann (2010) is a political thriller film written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal, and Gul Panag.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Sudeep said, "I didn't look forward to something huge when I went to meet Rajmouli sir. He narrated the plot in less than 10 seconds and I just accepted it at that time without thinking that the character was negative... Similarly, when Rann came, I was getting a chance to work with Mr Bachchan. There was this childlike excitement about working with these two cinema greats. So, I always look for that excitement as I believe that's what works for me. I don't know if I should have made some calculated moves, but right now I am happy with whatever I have."

He also said that he doesn't do ‘four films a year’. “Cinema is my life. All my growth in life is because of cinema. Films are something I have loved and lived with. Likewise, cinema has loved me too. I don't think I could have survived for 25 years here if the audience hadn't loved me back. I take that as an honour to be here... I just do minimal films, I am not four films a year kind of actor. I do just one film a year, so I don't think I can lose out on the passion so easily. I have not told even 100 stories in my career till now," he added.

Speaking about the scripts and his approach, the actor said, "There are no new stories, just newer presentations. As long as there is an emotion which can connect with the audience, I make the film. You really can't say that this story is something you haven't ever seen before. Maybe, the presentation is something that one hasn't seen before. I sit in a narration with a clean and crystal clear mind and if something has a spark, we go forward with it. To be honest, if something excites me, I just do it."

Sudeep was last seen in Vikrant Rona, directed by Anup Bhandari. The fantasy action-adventure film released in cinemas halls last month in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Praising the film, Rajamouli wrote a note on Twitter. He said, "Congratulations @KicchaSudeep on the success of Vikrant Rona. It takes guts and belief to invest on such a line. You did and it paid off. Preclimax, the heart of the film was superb. Couldn’t see that coming and it was too good. (applause emoji). Special mention to Guddy's friend Bhaskar." Sudeep will be next seen in Billa Ranga Baashaa.

