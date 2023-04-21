Home / Entertainment / Others / Kourtney Kardashian takes the high road as Shanna Moakler throws shade at her stepchildren

Kourtney Kardashian takes the high road as Shanna Moakler throws shade at her stepchildren

ByPaurush Omar
Apr 21, 2023 07:16 PM IST

In the latest episode of the Kardashian family drama, Kourtney Kardashian has hit back at Shanna Moakler's recent jabs at her step-parenting skills

The Kardashian drama continues, as Kourtney defends her love for her stepchildren against Shanna Moakler's shade. Moakler recently took to social media to call out Kourtney for allegedly posting more photos of her kids with Travis Barker than her own.

Kourtney Kardashian and Shanna Moakler
Kourtney, who is now stepmom to Landon, Alabama, and Atiana, responded through a source to US Daily, saying, "Kourtney thinks it’s unfortunate that Shanna finds it hard to support the love she has for her kids. They’re Travis’ children too, and hers in a way now since she’s their stepmom."

Kourtney Kardashian said that having blended family with Travis Barker is all she ever wanted.
The source also added that Kourtney has known the kids for years and adores them just as much as her own children. The insider also emphasized that Kourtney is not focusing on any negative energy thrown her way and is instead concentrating on what's best for the children.

The feud between the two women comes after Travis and Kourtney's Hulu special, where the drummer declared that Kourtney had "filled a void" in his life. Moakler responded to a fan's comment on Instagram, calling out the special for being exploitative and money-grabbing.

Moakler then liked a comment that claimed Kourtney was more concerned with Travis' children than her own, which caused her to receive backlash from fans. However, Moakler doubled down on her criticism of the special, saying she hoped Kourtney would get an apology someday.

This latest drama only adds to the already intense scrutiny that the Kardashian family faces. Only time will tell if Kourtney and Shanna can come to a resolution or if this feud will continue to escalate.

