Malayalam actor Jagadish’s wife P Rema dies at 61

Malayalam actor Jagadish's wife Dr P Rema died on Friday morning. She was 61 and the former head of the forensic department of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. Rema and Jagadish have two daughters Dr Ramya and Dr Soumya.

Rema had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for the last six years and had been bed-ridden for over a year. Actor Edavela Babu hs confirmed that she was suffering from Parkinson’s disease, as reported by Manorama online.

Jagadish is a popular character actor and comedian in Malayalam cinema. Some of his best roles are in movies such as Godfather, Junior Mandrake, Hitler and Welcome to Kodaikanal among others.

