Marathi thriller Gondhal to release pan-India on November 13 after being named India’s official Oscar entry

Marathi thriller Gondhal is heading to theatres across India on November 13, after being selected as India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The Film Federation of India (FFI) announced the selection on September 18, bringing the film national attention ahead of its theatrical release.

Marathi thriller Gondhal to hit theatres across India on November 13 after Oscar entry.

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Written, directed and produced by Santosh Davakhar under the banner of Davakhar Films, Gondhal will release in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Rooted in the folk traditions of Maharashtra, the film combines village life, a troubled relationship and a night of secrets that takes a dangerous turn.

Santosh Davakhar on Gondhal's pan-India release

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For director Santosh Davakhar, taking the film to audiences across the country is an opportunity to share a story deeply connected to Maharashtra's culture. Reflecting on the film's journey and its Oscar selection, he said:

He said, "When we set out to make 'Gondhal,' our only goal was to stay fiercely true to the raw culture, haunting rhythms, and untold layers of our soil. To see this deeply rooted folk-thriller resonate so profoundly that it becomes India's official Oscar entry is an overwhelming honour. Now, bringing it to audiences across the country on November 13 in a Pan-India release feels like bringing the story back full circle."

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{{^usCountry}} He also expressed hope that the film would connect with viewers across languages and regions. He added, “Cinema has no language barriers when the emotion is raw and honest, and I am filled with immense gratitude that viewers from every corner of India will get to experience this sacred, suspenseful journey on the big screen together.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also expressed hope that the film would connect with viewers across languages and regions. He added, “Cinema has no language barriers when the emotion is raw and honest, and I am filled with immense gratitude that viewers from every corner of India will get to experience this sacred, suspenseful journey on the big screen together.” {{/usCountry}}

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What is Gondhal about?

Set in rural Maharashtra, Gondhal centres on Suman, a young woman struggling in an unhappy marriage. Desperate to escape her circumstances, she uses her lover Sarjerao's intense devotion to the sacred Gondhal ritual to her advantage.

But as the traditional overnight ceremony unfolds, the village becomes a setting for secrets, power struggles and betrayal. Personal motives begin to surface, and what should have been a sacred gathering turns into a tense night of crime and conflict. As events spiral out of control, the characters are left to face the consequences before daybreak.

The film builds its suspense around the Gondhal ritual, drawing on the customs and atmosphere of rural Maharashtra to tell a story of obsession and human conflict.

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Gondhal cast and crew

Gondhal features Kishor Kadam, Ishitaa Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Nishad Bhoir and Anuj Prabhu. The film's music has been composed by veteran musician Ilaiyaraaja, with Amalendu Chaudhary serving as cinematographer.

The November 13 release will take the Marathi thriller to theatres across the country in six languages.