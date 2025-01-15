Oscar-shortlisted short film Anuja to be released on Netflix, Priyanka Chopra reacts

Oscar-shortlisted short film Anuja, directed by Adam J Graves, will be streamed on Netflix. It has been produced by Adam's wife Suchitra Mattai. The live-action film has Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling and Academy Award winner Guneet Monga among its backers. (Also Read | After Guneet Monga, Priyanka Chopra joins Oscar-shortlisted short film Anuja as executive producer: ‘Extremely proud’) A still from the film Anuja.

Anuja and Oscars

The film is shortlisted for a nomination at the 97th Academy Awards in the Best Live Action Short Film category. It stars Ananya Shanbhag (Palak), Sajda Pathan (Anuja), Nagesh Bhosle (Mr Verma). Anuja tells a hopeful tale of two sisters struggling to find joy and opportunity in a world intent on their exploitation and exclusion.

Priyanka reacts

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning, Priyanka reacted to the news. She shared a post by Variety. The actor wrote, “Proud of this beautiful film (red heart emoji).”

About Anuja

The story centres around a 9-year-old title character who works in a back-alley garment factory with her older sister Palak. The narrative follows the young protagonist as she faces a decision that will impact both her future and her family. Adam J Graves described the film as "a heartfelt tribute to the resilience and untold stories of working children".

What Guneet, Mindy said

About the film's OTT release, Guneet Monga said in a statement, “Anuja is a story of unparalleled courage, a film made with a lot of heart. Director Adam J Graves delivers a message through an empowered and entertaining lens. I'm honoured to be part of the journey ahead, alongside producers Mindy Kaling, Suchitra Mattai and Krushan Naik, and now one of the most powerful Brown voices to champion our story - Priyanka Chopra Jonas.”

She added, "In anticipation and hope of an Academy Award Nomination, I'm thankful to Netflix for embracing Anuja and providing it with the platform and voice it truly deserves, bringing our story to a global audience."

Mindy Kaling, too, expressed her excitement. She added, “Anuja is a story that means so much to me – it's powerful, hopeful, and full of life, just like the incredible young girls it represents. I'm deeply passionate about this film and grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Suchitra Mattai and Adam Graves to bring this important narrative to life.”

"The film brings attention to crucial issues while celebrating resilience, humour, and hope. I'm delighted that, with Netflix joining the team, the conversation will expand as it reaches audiences far and wide," Mindy also said.

The release date of Anuja is yet to be announced.