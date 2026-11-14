Patrick Desiato, bassist for Cheer Up Dusty, dies at 36; cause of death unknown

Patrick Desiato, bassist and songwriter for Philadelphia rock band Cheer Up Dusty, has died at the age of 36. The band announced his death on November 10, saying he died on November 9. His cause of death has not been disclosed. Patrick Desiato dies at 36 (cheerupdusty/Instagram)

In an emotional tribute shared on Instagram, his bandmates remembered him as a close friend and an important part of the group. They also spoke about his musical talent and the lasting influence he had on their work.

"Pat was a creative mastermind, his influence on our band is not measurable," his bandmates wrote. "Pat was our brain, he was our heart, he was every important organ you don't see when looking at a person but they need to function."

Patrick Desiato's band shares emotional tribute after his death The band also shared that Desiato's family played him the song "I Believe in You" as he was dying. The track appeared on Cheer Up Dusty's 2021 release, EP 2: A Collection of Singles.

Desiato wrote and arranged the music for the entire EP, recording all the guitar and bass parts himself.

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Remembering his final days, the bandmates described him as a fighter and thanked fans for their support and prayers.

"He was a soldier, a warrior. He was simply fantastic," the statement said. "The word love doesn't feel strong enough on how we feel about you Pat and what this all meant to us. Everything we do going forward will forever be for you."

Patrick Desiato's music to feature in future releases Desiato also helped write Cheer Up Dusty's 2022 single "Everybody Hates Me," which the band described as its biggest song.

Guitarist Brayan Marin previously spoke about how the track came together in an interview with All the Alt Things. He recalled that Desiato initially doubted whether he could come up with a bass part for the song.

"Pretty soon we figured out that Patty can jam and be creative on the fly," Marin said.

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Desiato continued contributing to the band's music even as his health worsened. He received credit for bass on its March single "Everybody Hates Me II" and continued recording at home when he became too ill to work in the studio.

Cheer Up Dusty also confirmed that his bass recordings will be included in releases planned through 2027. The band has permission to use the demos and lyrics he left behind.

In its tribute, the group shared a final message for the musician, expressing its hope of working with him again.

“And Pat, thank you for allowing us to create with you. We hope in the next life you choose us again.”