Pawan Singh fined 3,000 by UP court for missing hearing in wife's maintenance case

A family court here on Saturday imposed a fine of ₹3,000 on Bhojpuri actor and BJP MLC in Bihar Pawan Singh for failing to appear for a hearing in a maintenance case filed by his wife Jyoti Singh, his lawyer said. The latest update from news agency PTI noted that Pawan Singh's lawyer, Harivansh Singh, told that the hearing was scheduled before Additional Principal Judge Kamalapati Prajapati at the family court.

Pawan Singh fined by UP court

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh has been fined for failing to appear for a hearing. (X)

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He said Pawan Singh could not appear in court as his mother, Pratima Devi, was unwell. A medical certificate issued by her doctor and an application seeking mediation were submitted to the court on his behalf, the lawyer said.

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The court imposed a fine of ₹3,000 and fixed November 12 as the next date of hearing. Jyoti Singh, who appeared in court along with her lawyer, accused her husband of making a mockery of the judicial process by using his influence.

"The case was filed four years ago. There is a limit to one's patience. My life has been ruined," she told reporters. Jyoti Singh filed the maintenance petition in the family court on April 22, 2022. The couple married on March 6, 2018.

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{{^usCountry}} In 2025, Jyoti was seen breaking down outside his residence in Lucknow after police officers stopped her from entering. Jyoti alleged that her husband had filed an FIR against her. However, police officers at the scene clarified that no official case had been registered at that time and that she had only been summoned for questioning as part of ongoing legal proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2025, Jyoti was seen breaking down outside his residence in Lucknow after police officers stopped her from entering. Jyoti alleged that her husband had filed an FIR against her. However, police officers at the scene clarified that no official case had been registered at that time and that she had only been summoned for questioning as part of ongoing legal proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite repeated requests from the police to accompany them to the station, Jyoti refused and accused the authorities of publicly humiliating her. One of the officers mentioned that there were ongoing legal proceedings between the couple and referred to a complaint Jyoti had filed, allegedly accusing Pawan Singh of murder. Jyoti denied this, stating that her complaint was solely about maintenance and not criminal in nature.

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Jyoti went on to accuse her husband of infidelity. She alleged that Pawan Singh had taken another woman to a hotel in front of her shortly after the elections. “Yeh samaj ki seva karenge? Yeh Pawan ji seva karenge jo apni patni ko nikalne ke liye police bula rahe hain? Chunav ke dauraan apni patni ka istemal kiya, aur phir doosri ladkiyon ko lekar hotel gaye. Sab poochte the na ki chunav ke baad main kyun aa gayi? Kyunki chunav ke 20 din baad Pawan ji hamare saamne ek ladki ko lekar hotel gaye the. Hum ek patni hoke yeh bardaasht nahin kar sakte the, isiliye hum chale gaye. Aur ab yeh Pawan ji insaaf karenge?"(Is this the man who says he wants to serve society? The same man who calls the police to throw out his wife? He used me during the election campaign and then took other women to hotels. People used to ask why I returned after the election. It’s because 20 days after the election, Pawan took a girl to a hotel in front of me. As a wife, I couldn’t tolerate that, so I left. And now he claims he’ll bring justice?)”