Internet slams Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh for inappropriately touching co-star Anjali Raghav on stage: ‘So sickening’

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh, of Lagavelu Lipstick fame, has sparked criticism on social media platforms after he touched Anjali Raghav on stage inappropriately. The incident took place at the promotional event of his recently released song Saiya Seva Kare, which also features Anjali. Pawan Singh and Anjali Raghav attended an event together recently.

Pawan Singh touches Anjali Raghav 'inappropriately'

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Pawan and Anjali stood next to each other on stage. Anjali wore a shimmery golden saree as she spoke to the audience. Pawan opted for a white coat and pants. While she interacted with the audience, Pawan touched her waist. At first, she smiled and continued talking.

Pawan again touched her waist, which made her visibly uncomfortable. He then asked her to move her hand, but she didn't agree. Pawan kept on touching her waist. After some time, he said, "Okay," and removed his hand from her waist.

Internet seethes after watching video

Reacting to the video, a person said, "How sickening to touch a woman inappropriately. He doesn't even back down. Sicko!" "Pawan Singh keeps crossing the line. Remember when actress Akshara Singh made serious allegations against him? He has a pattern. And yes, the woman here should also have spoken up,” an X user wrote.

"What a disgusting and vile person he is! He did not even feel ashamed in front of so much public while doing such a despicable act. Aren't you ashamed, @PawanSingh909? Anjali Raghav, feeling so uncomfortable, yet she is not slapping on the stage," tweeted another social media user. "People like Pawan Singh defame the entire Bhojpuri community. They are unaware of how many young people influenced by them are going down the wrong path. It is a matter of shame," tweeted another person.

Pawan's past controversies

This isn't the first time that Pawan has become the centre of controversy. A few years ago, he was booked for defaming and posting ‘vulgar’ pictures and videos of actor Akshara Singh on the internet. An FIR was reportedly filed in the case.

As per a DNA report, she had decided to end her friendship after he got married in March 2018. He, however, did not want things to end yet and began pressurising her to continue their friendship, it added. Akshara also alleged that he had also threatened to “not let her work in the industry”. Pawan also allegedly threatened to kill her.

About Pawan's career

Pawan is known for films such as Pratigya (2008), Satya (2017), Crack Fighter (2019), Raja (2019), Sher Singh (2019), Mera Bharat Mahaan (2022), Har Har Gange (2023), among others. He sang the Stree 2 song Aayi Nai.