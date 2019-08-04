Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh files FIR against singer Pawan Singh, alleges he threatened to kill her

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 15:44 IST

Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, of Lagavelu Lipstick fame, has been reportedly booked for defaming and posting ‘vulgar’ pictures and videos of actor Akshara Singh on the internet. An FIR has reportedly been filed in the case.

According to a DNA report, Pawan has been booked by Malwani police for obscene videos and comments on about actor Akshara. The cops have named the singer’s friend Vishnu Prakash Tiwari alias Surya as the accused in the FIR and no arrest has been made in the case, it added.

Also read: Govinda reacts to Twitter’s disbelief over Avatar claims: ‘Don’t believe if you don’t want, it’s not like meri aukat nahi hai’

According to the statement given by the actor, the report claimed, she decided to end her friendship after he got married in March 2018.The singer, however, did not want things to end yet and began pressurising her to continue their friendship, it added. Akshara has alleged he also threatened to “not let her work in the industry”. Pawan also allegedly threatened to kill her.

Pawan has worked with Akshara in the past. In an interview, she had said that she used to take care of Pawan when he would get drunk and even carried his bags while travelling. “When I exposed him, he got these vulgar videos and pictures made and uploaded them online. I tried to handle things on my own but now it is becoming too much. I have filed an FIR. I will not bear all this anymore and will fight,” she said in an interview.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 15:44 IST