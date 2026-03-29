Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's wife Priyanka Sarkar calls his death a time of ‘immense grief and deep despair’

She concluded by saying, “Your understanding and support mean more than ever at this time.”

Taking to her Instagram account, Priyanka said, “This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy. There is a child, a mother, a family, and loved ones trying to navigate this loss together. We kindly urge our friends and colleagues in the media to respect our boundaries, refrain from intrusion, and allow us the dignity to grieve in peace.”

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee death : The sudden news of the death of Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee on Sunday evening has come as a shock to the industry. The actor died after drowning in the sea at Talsari beach in Odisha, film industry sources said. His wife, Bengali actor Priyanka Sarkar, has now reacted to the distressing news and requested privacy in this hour of ‘immense grief’ in her latest post on social media. (Also read: Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies; Bhole Baba Par Karega producer says 'many people told him not to go into the water')

More about the actor's demise Meanwhile, as per the latest update from news agency PTI, a West Bengal Police officer said the actor was declared dead at Digha hospital after being brought from a sea beach in neighbouring Odisha. "We have contacted our counterparts in Odisha to ascertain the sequence of events. A case of unnatural death has been registered in Digha police station as well. We are also talking to his production team members and eyewitnesses," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock at the news and said in a statement, "I am shocked, deeply saddened to hear the news that the distinguished, young, and popular actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee is suddenly no longer among us."

"I am unable to comprehend what exactly happened. He was one of my favourite actors and a person I truly admired. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, loved ones, and countless admirers," she added.

Rahul rose to fame with the 2008 blockbuster romantic film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar. He starred opposite Priyanka Sarkar in the film directed by Raj Chakraborty. The two became overnight stars after the film's success, and also started dating during that time. The two married in 2010 and had a son, Shohoj Banerjee. They separated in 2017 but reconciled in 2023 to jointly raise Shohoj.