Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies; Bholebaba Paar Karega producer says 'many people told him not to go into the water'

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died in Odisha after a drowning incident while shooting for the Bengali soap Bholebaba Paar Karega. The producer of the show, Leena Gangopadhyay, expressed her shock over Rahul’s demise and revealed that the crew had tried to stop him from going into the water alone. Bholebaba Paar Karega producer expresses shock over Rahul Aruonday Banerjee's death.

Producer Leena Gangopadhyay reacts to Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death According to Anandabazar Patrika, producer Leena is deeply disturbed by Rahul’s unexpected death. She said, "How can someone be okay in a situation like this? There was not a scene involving any water body in the screenplay. I am hearing that during that time, many people had told him not to go into the water. Moreover, many other artists had left in their cars. He didn't listen to anyone. I was not there on the spot, and at this time I am not in the condition to speak anything more."

How did Rahul Arunoday Banerjee die? As per actor Diganta Bagchi, who was working with Rahul in the Bengali soap Bholebaba Paar Karega, the 43-year-old had gone to the beach for the shoot. "After today's shoot, he went alone into the water but somehow got entangled in something under the water... The exact circumstances are not clear. Suddenly, people, including crew members, were shouting that Rahul was drowning and we pulled him out of the water. We rushed him to Digha hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," Diganta was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Rahul was then rushed to Digha hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. He is survived by his wife, actor Priyanka Sarkar, and their 13-year-old son.

About Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Rahul was a well-known name in the Bengali entertainment industry. He rose to fame with his role in the 2008 blockbuster Chirodini Tumi Je Amar. He then went on to feature in films like Jackpot, Love Circus, Shono Mon Boli Tomay and more. He was also a part of several television shows such as Geeta LLB, Horogouri Pice Hotel, Desher Maati and Tumi Ashbe Bole, among others. The actor’s death has left the Bengali entertainment industry in shock.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday extended her condolences following the actor’s death. She wrote on X, "I am shocked, deeply saddened to hear the news that the distinguished, young, and popular actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee is suddenly no longer among us. I am unable to comprehend what exactly happened. He was one of my favourite actors and a person I truly admired. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, loved ones, and countless admirers."