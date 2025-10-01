Rishab Shetty responds to language row after speaking only in Kannada at Hyderabad event: ‘Telugu and Kannada people…’

The highly anticipated pan-India film Kantara Chapter 1, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, is all set to release worldwide on October 2. Featuring a stellar cast including Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah, the film has been generating immense buzz across languages and regions. Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, is set for global release on October 2. Controversy emerged when he spoke solely in Kannada at a promotional event, causing backlash from Telugu-speaking fans.

Rishab spoke in Kannada in the Hyderabad event

However, a recent promotional event in Hyderabad stirred controversy when Rishab Shetty chose to speak only in his native Kannada, despite the presence of Telugu superstar Jr. NTR at the event. This move disappointed many Telugu-speaking fans, who felt alienated and took to social media to express their displeasure. The backlash led to the trending of the hashtag #BoycottKantaraChapter1, sparking a heated debate online.

In response to the controversy, Rishab addressed the issue during a pre-release event in Vijayawada. Acknowledging the criticism, he said, “Telugu people and Kannada people are brothers. Next time I come for Jai Hanuman promotions, I will speak in proper Telugu.”

He also shared that he is actively learning Telugu in an effort to connect better with the audience. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rishab further expressed his gratitude, writing:

“Vijayawada, you were full of love & energy today. Grateful for the warm welcome.”

Earlier, at the Hindi pre-release event of Kantara Chapter 1, the actor also addressed the broader language issue. He explained, “I’ve always kept the Kannada language close to my heart. After doing numerous interviews, I’ve made an effort to improve my language skills. I genuinely believe that speaking the local language shows respect to the people, and I try my best. But at times, it becomes challenging, as speaking one language in one region might seem like I’m ignoring others.”

He went on to emphasise his respect for all languages and cultures. “India may have many languages, cultures, and beliefs, but the underlying values remain the same. Wherever I go, I enjoy learning the local language and always strive to do so even with languages I’m not yet fluent in.”

About Kantara Chapter 1

Set during the Kadamba dynasty in Karnataka, Kantara Chapter 1 explores the region’s rich cultural and architectural heritage. The film features one of Indian cinema’s most massive action sequences, involving over 500 fighters and 3,000 people across a sprawling 25-acre rugged landscape. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English, making it a truly pan-India cinematic experience.