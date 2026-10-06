Thai actors Fourth Nattawat, Gemini Norawit face backlash over Bollywood dance, Indian fans call out racist stereotypes: ‘Problematic’

A 15-second clip was enough to reopen a conversation that many Indian fans of Thai entertainment say has been building for months. This time, the criticism is directed at Thai actors Fourth Nattawat and Gemini Norawit following their appearance on Thailand's version of The Late Night Show, titled A Thai Late-Night Show, hosted by Katanyu Sawangsri.

What happened?

GeminiFourth’s viral ‘Bollywood’ moment divides fans: Indian viewers call out stereotypes as they face backlash.

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Earlier this week, a clip from Fourth and Gemini’s recent appearance on a variety show went viral, drawing criticism from social media users who accused Fourth of being “disrespectful to Indian culture”. They also called for accountability not just from the actor, but from those who laughed along with the performance.

In the clip, Fourth is dressed in a dark suit and blindfolded as Gemini tries to communicate the words “Bollywood Hero” from a cue card without saying them aloud. Gemini uses gestures to explain the clue, which Fourth then attempts to follow. He responds with exaggerated head and neck movements and stretches his arms out while standing beside a couch. Gemini can be seen laughing and applauding as the moment plays out. At one point, Fourth even sings ‘Dhoom Machale’ but unable the guess what the clue is but the gestures are very stereotypical.

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Why the dance upset Indian fans

{{^usCountry}} For many Indian viewers, the head bobbing, dramatic hand gestures and over-the-top expressions have become a familiar stereotype used to represent “Indian dancing” by people outside the culture. Indian fans took to X to call out the performance, with several questioning why such portrayals continue to be treated as harmless entertainment. One user on X (formerly Twitter) put it bluntly: “Racism gets ignored so easily if its directed towards Indians & I agree.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For many Indian viewers, the head bobbing, dramatic hand gestures and over-the-top expressions have become a familiar stereotype used to represent “Indian dancing” by people outside the culture. Indian fans took to X to call out the performance, with several questioning why such portrayals continue to be treated as harmless entertainment. One user on X (formerly Twitter) put it bluntly: “Racism gets ignored so easily if its directed towards Indians & I agree.” {{/usCountry}}

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The reaction also reflects a growing frustration with GMMTV and the wider Thai BL industry. One widely shared post said: “I’m so done with @GMMTV and Thai BL industry. They are so problematic and racist towards Indian culture one after another. TID is gonna be last project I’ll ever follow. That too caz FK aren’t the ones in this list like ever."

Another user argued that the responsibility should not keep falling on fans to explain why these portrayals are offensive: “gmmtv actors need a training on how to be respectful towards cultures that aren’t their own, grown ass adults acting this childish and ignorant is not normal and fans shouldn’t have to teach them basic respect every time.”

For some viewers, the issue was also about the lack of context behind the movements themselves. One user questioned: "What kind of Bollywood movies are these Thai actors watching for them to always represent India with head bobbing and random hand gestures that I’m guessing are supposed to be Bharatanatyam? Even if he didn’t intend it as mocking, seeing everyone laugh at it still pissed me off."

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Another fan called for broader accountability rather than singling out just the people involved in the latest controversy: "I really hope all the artists, not just them, gets some training Also, they are adults and should know being a public figure comes with a certain level of responsibility. You can't be making same types of "jokes" repeatedly when people have pointed out how and why it's wrong."

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Why Pond Naravit’s controversy is back in the conversation

The controversy comes less than two months after a similar debate involving another GMMTV actor, Pond Naravit. In August 2026, Pond performed Helikopter, a Bosnian song by Fazlija, on the first day of the Pond Phuwin concert. He was brought onto the stage in a yellow helicopter, dressed in a pagri and sherwani. During the performance, some viewers felt that parts of his choreography drew from Bharatanatyam, the Indian classical dance form, as well as steps from the Malhari sequence in the film Bajirao Mastani.

The combination left many Indian fans questioning why Indian clothing and dance movements were being used alongside a Bosnian song. For those who criticised the performance, the issue was not simply the use of Indian cultural elements, but the way they believed those elements were presented, without context and in a manner that came across as a caricature.

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The backlash led to the hashtag #PondapologizetoIndianpeople. However, the performance reportedly continued during the following two days of the concert, with no public acknowledgement or apology addressing the criticism.

That earlier controversy is a major reason Fourth’s latest clip has struck such a nerve. For fans who were already frustrated by the response to the Pond incident, seeing another GMMTV actor accused of turning Indian dance into a joke has brought those concerns back to the surface. As one comment under the discussion put it: “First Pond now Fourth, why is everyone OK with Indians being the punchline?”

Why GMMTV is now part of the discussion

The criticism also extended beyond the individual actors involved, with some fans pointing to earlier GMMTV productions as part of a broader concern about how South Asian culture has been portrayed.

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Fish Upon the Sky (FUTS), for instance, featured a comedic scene in which characters appeared dressed in stereotypical Sikh attire, including turbans and traditional-style clothing. The sequence drew mixed reactions online. Some Indian and international viewers felt the portrayal reduced Sikh identity to a costume and a punchline.

Who are Fourth and Gemini?

Gemini Norawit and Fourth Nattawat are two of GMMTV’s most recognisable young stars. Fourth Nattawat Jirochtikul was born on October 18, 2004. He entered the entertainment industry after winning Thailand School Star 2019 competition, which helped kick-start his acting career. He is currently studying law at Chulalongkorn University.

Gemini Norawit Titicharoenrak, born on June 13, 2004, was a finalist in the same Thailand School Star 2019 competition. He joined GMMTV soon after and went on to build a career as both an actor and singer. He studies Integrated Innovation at Chulalongkorn University and has also ventured into business.

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Gemini and Fourth first made a major impact together in the 2022 series My School President. Gemini played Tinn, the student council president, while Fourth starred as Gun, the leader of the school's music club. The show's popularity quickly established the two actors as one of GMMTV's most in-demand pairings.

They reunited for several projects after that, including Moonlight Chicken and Our Skyy 2 in 2023. In 2024, they starred in My Love Mix-Up!, the Thai adaptation of the popular Japanese manga. Their 2026 project Ticket to Heaven marked a more serious turn, with the series exploring themes of faith, conflict and forbidden love. Beyond acting, both have also pursued music and released songs through the music label, Riser Music