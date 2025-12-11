The Devil X review: Fans celebrate The Devil release as Darshan remains lodged in Karnataka jail

The Devil, a Kannada action drama starring Darshan Thoogudeepa in the lead, released in theaters across Karnataka on Thursday, December 11. The Prakash directorial comes at a time when the actor is lodged in the state's Ballari Central Prison. He was earlier taken into custody over his connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. The Devil X Review(Instagram/Darshan Thoogudeepa Shrinivas)

Marking one of the major releases of the year in the Kannada entertainment industry, The Devil also features Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar, Achyuth Kumar, and Sharmiela Mandre, among others.

The Devil X reviews

Early reactions from fans, who were keenly awaiting the film's release, have started doing the rounds on social media, especially X. These are mainly shared by individuals after attending the early shows on the first day of the film's release.

"No need for words, the visual itself is the answer! This is what DBOSS means. Every frame is fire," one X user wrote, while sharing multiple photographs from a theatre.

Another fan wrote, "Went with zero expectations Bro, first half is aramse watchable 2nd is really good and crazy.. Especially with Darshan sir acting, and Ajaneesh sir bgm.. 2nd half nails it in every department and each and everyone."

Also read: Actor Darshan, Pavitra Gowda charged with murder, conspiracy in Renukaswamy case

Fans of Darshan have treated the opening day of The Devil like a festival, as they were seen dancing and blowing whistles inside theaters. One X user called the film, "Pure Family Package Entertainer".

Several other clips from cinema halls in Bengaluru showed cut-outs of the actor installed, while fans burst crackers to celebrate the film's release.

Darshan's message for fans

Darshan has penned a letter for his fans from jail, requesting them to extend full support to his latest film. The statement was shared on social media through his wife, Vijayalakshmi.

"This message comes straight from my heart, carried to you all by Viji. She has been updating me every single time about each one of you - your love, your concern, your tireless support, your unstoppable promotions across the state. Even from a distance, I feel your presence with me every moment (sic),” the actor wrote.

Darshan has further requested fans not to fall for any type of rumours or negativity.

“Please don't worry about anything people say. Don't let any noise, any rumour, or any negativity shake your heart. You are my strength, you are my family, and today more than ever, I am standing only because of the trust you've placed in me. My biggest power is you," he wrote.

Concluding his note, Darshan wrote, "Just like you believe in me, I believe in each one of you. Remember - time has its own way of speaking the truth. Time will answer everything (sic)."