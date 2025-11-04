Renukaswamy murder case: Pavithra Gowda moves SC seeking review of bail cancellation

Actor Pavithra Gowda, one of the accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, has approached the Supreme Court with a review petition challenging its earlier decision to cancel her bail. The plea is scheduled to be heard on Thursday before a bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan. (HT_PRINT)

The plea is scheduled to be heard on Thursday before a bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan, according to the cause list published by the apex court, news agency PTI reported.

(Also Read: Bengaluru’s Ballari Road traffic set to ease as GBA Chief orders urgent decongestion measures)

On August 14, the Supreme Court had revoked the bail granted to Pavithra Gowda, actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, and five others, setting aside the Karnataka High Court’s December 2024 order that had allowed them bail in connection with the high-profile murder case.

While overturning the High Court’s decision, the top court observed that the earlier bail order had ignored key evidence and was based on “inadequate and legally unsustainable grounds.” The bench had underlined that the gravity of the allegations, coupled with potential witness tampering, required a stricter approach.

In its order, the Supreme Court also pointed to findings in the investigation records that suggested Darshan had interfered with the probe, allegedly attempting to arrange false surrenders, pay hush money, and influence police officials to manipulate the FIR and post-mortem proceedings.

The case pertains to the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, whose body was found in Bengaluru’s Kamakshipalya area on June 9, 2024.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and six others were later named in the chargesheet, accused of being directly involved in the killing.

(With agency inputs)

(Also Read: ‘Why so secretive?’: Priyank Kharge questions RSS over NGO status amid Chittapur march row)