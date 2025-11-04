Court frames murder, kidnapping charges against Darshan in Renukaswamy case

A Bengaluru sessions court on Monday framed charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, and unlawful assembly against Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his associate Pavitra Gowda, and 15 others in connection with the killing of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor. All 17 accused pleaded not guilty. Darshan Thoogudeepa (ANI)

The proceedings took place before the 64th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court (CCH-57), presided over by Judge I.P. Naik, who formally read out the charges. The trial is set to begin on November 10.

According to investigators, Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, was abducted and murdered in June after he allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavitra Gowda on social media. His mutilated body was found near a stormwater drain in Sumanahalli, west Bengaluru, on June 9, 2024.

During Monday’s hearing, all the accused, including Darshan and Pavitra, were brought to court under heavy security and produced in person. As the session began, the courtroom quickly became overcrowded, prompting the judge to express irritation. “How can charges be framed with so many people here?” Naik remarked, instructing unrelated lawyers and spectators to step out. He also cautioned that the proceedings could be postponed or held in-camera if the situation persisted.

Once order was restored, the court read the charges aloud, beginning with Pavitra Gowda, identified as Accused No. 1. The prosecution alleged that Renukaswamy was kidnapped, taken to a shed in Bengaluru, and brutally assaulted after sending offensive messages to her. “He was beaten with slippers and a wooden plank, causing fatal injuries,” the judge read.

According to the charges, Pavitra allegedly hit the victim with a slipper, while Darshan “removed his pants and assaulted his private parts,” leading to his death. The court also noted that some co-accused were allegedly offered money to falsely claim responsibility for the murder.

All 17 accused pleaded not guilty, following which the court completed the formal signing procedure for framing the charges. They were later taken back to the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, where they remain under judicial custody.

The police filed a 3,991-page charge sheet on September 3, naming Pavitra as the prime accused and Darshan as the second accused. The document detailed the sequence of events leading to the murder and the alleged roles of each participant. A supplementary charge sheet was later filed.

The murder case has drawn widespread attention in Karnataka, given Darshan’s stature in the Kannada film industry. He and Pavitra were among the first to be arrested, two days after the discovery of Renukaswamy’s body. Subsequent arrests brought the total number of accused to 17.

Meanwhile, the another court last week criticised the Parappana Agrahara jail authorities for providing substandard bedding to Darshan and other accused. Referring to a report by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Judge Naik of 64th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court said the jail administration’s conduct reflected “a lack of humanity.”

“It is a shame on the part of the jail authorities. They should have some humanity towards them,” the court observed. “As per the norms, they have to provide proper chaddar and other clothes to protect them from the winter season or cool weather.”

The court directed the Chief Superintendent of Jail to issue new blankets and clothing of proper quality and ensure they are cleaned once a month, in compliance with the Karnataka Prison and Correctional Services Manual, 2021. The judge also advised authorities to shift the accused to a safer barrack if necessary.

The directives came in response to a petition filed by Darshan and four co-accused -- Jagadeesh, Anu Kumar, Nagaraju R., and Lakshman M. -- who alleged that the prison lacked basic amenities and that they were being mistreated.

As the high-profile murder trial moves toward its start on November 10, the case remains one of the most closely watched criminal proceedings in recent years.