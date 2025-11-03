Actor Darshan, Pavitra Gowda charged with murder, conspiracy in Renukaswamy case

A Bengaluru court on Monday formally charged actor Darshan, his associate Pavitra Gowda, and 15 others with murder, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, and unlawful assembly in the Renukaswamy murder case. All accused, including Darshan and Pavitra, denied the charges, and the trial is scheduled to begin on November 10. (Instagram/ANI)

All accused denied the charges, and the trial is scheduled to begin on November 10.

Darshan, along with actress Pavitra Gowda and several others, is accused of abducting and torturing 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavitra.

Renukaswamy was discovered dead near a stormwater drain in Bengaluru on June 9, 2024.

What does the charge sheet say? According to the charge sheet, Renukaswamy had allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavitra, following which he was kidnapped, brought to a shed in Bengaluru, and assaulted, PTI reported.

"He was beaten with slippers and a wooden plank, resulting in fatal injuries," the judge stated while reading the charges.

The prosecution alleged that Pavithra struck Renukaswamy with a slipper, while Darshan assaulted him after forcing him to remove his pants, leading to his death. The court also noted that some accused were allegedly offered money to take the blame.

Darshan, Pavithra, and seven other accused were then escorted back to prison.