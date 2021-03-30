IND USA
A still from Chaitanya Tamhane’s feature film, The Disciple.(Courtesy: Zoo Entertainment)
A still from Chaitanya Tamhane's feature film, The Disciple.(Courtesy: Zoo Entertainment)
others

The Disciple trailer: Chaitanya Tamhane's award-winning film gets a release date on Netflix

  • Netflix on Tuesday unveiled the first trailer for The Disciple, directed by Chaitanya Tamhane. The film was also given a release date.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 11:55 AM IST

Netflix on Tuesday launched the trailer of its upcoming Marathi drama, The Disciple, a multi-award winning film that follows the life of Sharad Nerulkar, played by Aditya Modak.

Written and directed by Chaitanya Tamhane, the film is produced by actor and producer, Vivek Gomber and executive produced by Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuarón, The Disciple is set to release on Netflix on the 30th of April, 2021. The film also stars Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide Bhagwat and Kiran Yadnyopavit in pivotal roles.


Looking back at the journey, Tamhane said in a statement, “The Disciple is a true labour of love and a story very close to my heart. It is the journey of a Hindustani classical vocalist’s struggles, dreams, and artistic journey in contemporary Mumbai. We were blessed to have an extraordinary talent like Aditya Modak portray the protagonist, Sharad Nerulkar, through whose eyes we immerse ourselves in the fascinating world of Indian classical music. I am beyond happy that the film has found its home on Netflix, as there could not have been a better platform for this truly Indian story to reach a global audience.”

Speaking about the film, Gomber said, "I’m incredibly excited to share the film with the world, we have waited a long time to do so. I am thrilled and grateful to have Netflix as our streaming partner. With their global appeal and reach, I have no doubt the film will find a discerning audience worldwide. I sincerely believe this is a universal story and will speak to all of us with dreams and aspirations."

Also read: The Disciple director Chaitanya Tamhane: Without international recognition, it’s difficult to get attention in India

The film was awarded the FIPRESCI International Critics Prize (FIPRESCI, short for Federation Internationale de la Presse Cinematographique) and the Best Screenplay award at the 77th Venice International Film Festival. It was also screened at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, where it was named a winner of the Amplify Voices Award. The film has also been nominated at the Film Independent Spirit Awards under the Best International Feature category.

OTT
Topics
chaitanya tamhane the disciple

The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the new Ramin Bahrani film.
The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the new Ramin Bahrani film.
bollywood

Adarsh Gourav, The Disciple score nominations at Independent Spirit Awards

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:38 PM IST
  • Director Chaitanya Tamhane's The Disciple, which opened to critical acclaim at the Venice and Toronto film festivals, has been nominated in the Best International Film category at the 36th annual Independent Spirit Awards. Adarsh Gourav has been nominated for Best Male Lead, for The White Tiger.
Director Chaitanya Tamhane’s Marathi film The Disciple has won two awards at the Venice Film Festival.
Director Chaitanya Tamhane’s Marathi film The Disciple has won two awards at the Venice Film Festival.
bollywood

The Disciple director Chaitanya Tamhane: Without international recognition, it’s difficult to get attention in India

Hindustan Times | By Rishabh Suri, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 17, 2020 05:27 PM IST
Director Chaitanya Tamhane, whose film The Disciple won big at the Venice Film Festival, talks about attending a physical film festival in Covid times, whether it’s internationally where deserving films get more recognition, and more.
