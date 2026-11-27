One of the longest-kept secrets in hip hop saw the light of the day on Friday as Netflix released Angie Martinez's infamous interview with late rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996.

Late rapper and actor Tupac Shakur was posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) more less

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Recorded months before Tupac's fatal shooting on September 13, 1996, Martinez, a popular radio host then, decided not to release the interview fearing potentially more deaths. 30 years later, the interview is out, reigniting many controversies that surrounds the rapper even today.

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In the first episode of The Tupac Shakir Tapes With Angie Martinez, Tupac discussed one of his most-noted fallouts, with former "close friend" and Thug Life member, later rapper Stretch. The interview also features many of the personalities discussed in the tapes and those who knew them to provide their clarification on the Netflix documentary.

One of the responses about Tupac's comments on Stretch came from the longtime MTV host and radio personality, Ed Lover. Lover was closely associated with both Tupac and Stretch.

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{{^usCountry}} Stretch, whose real name is Randy Walker, was fatally shot a year before Tupac on 30 November 1995 in New York City. The Angie Martinez interview with Tupac was recorded a few months after Stretch's death. What Tupac says about Stretch {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stretch, whose real name is Randy Walker, was fatally shot a year before Tupac on 30 November 1995 in New York City. The Angie Martinez interview with Tupac was recorded a few months after Stretch's death. What Tupac says about Stretch {{/usCountry}}

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Tupac Shakur and Stretch was together when Tupac was shot five times and robbed in the lobby of Quad Recording Studios in Manhattan, New York City, on November 30, 1994. In the Angie Martinez tapes, Tupac says that Stretch became fearful for his life after the 1994 shooting and that eventually led to their fallout.

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“I can’t understand him tryna protect his family because fear is not supposed to be stronger than Love…,” Tupac says at one point to Martinez.

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Tupac had previously suggested that Stretch might have had a role in the 1994 shooting, a claim that has never been substantiated. Discussing the fallout, Tupac also makes a passing mention of it.

Ed Lover, who gave his remarks on the comments about Stretch, appeared to defend the late rapper from the allegations.

Notably, Ed Lover and Stretch were close. Ed Lover helped Stretch and Live Squad sign with Tommy Boy Records. He was also the godfather of Stretch's child.