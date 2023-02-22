Twitter reacts as Mimi Chakraborty complaints about hair in flight meal: 'We face this even at our own house'

Actor, Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty took to her Twitter handle recently and said she found hair in her meal while travelling with Emirates Airlines. She shared pictures from her flight. While Mimi shared her ordeal, she received mixed reactions from social media users. Also read: Mimi Chakraborty reacts to Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot

Mimi said that she was served croissants in her meal in which she found hair. She tweeted, “Dear @emirates i believe u hav grown 2 big to care less about ppl traveling wit u. Finding hair in meal is not a cool thing to do i believe. Maild u nd ur team but u didn't find it necessary to reply or apologise @EmiratesSupportThat thing came out frm the croissant i was chewing.”

Mimi also said that she has mailed the airlines about the incident but hasn't receive any response yet. “You can find my mail with all details if you care,” she added. Soon after she tweeted, the airlines wrote back to her, “Hello, I'm sorry to know this. Please write your feedback here by completing an online form, our Customer Relations Team will review it based on the matter raised and respond to you via email. Please DM us for any help. Thanks.”

Meanwhile, Mimi's tweet has left Twitter users divided. While one of them commented, “What is there to make ho halla (rukus).. Sometime we face this even at our own house. Get it changed.. Its a habit of MLA MP to complain on everything while they themself can't deliver.” “I was having Kachori at roadside. I found a hair. I told them. They told me to put it on garbage. They gave me a new plate . I was happy ,they were happy. This was my story.” added another one. “Hair is everywhere. We all are adjusting everyday. But definitely @emirates @EmiratesSupport should apologise,” someone else came out in her support.

Mimi made her film debut with Bengali film, Bapi Bari Jaa in the lead role Dola. She later delivered hits like Bojhena Shey Bojhena, Proloy, Dhananjay, Posto, Crisscross and many more. She was last seen in director Arindam Sil's Khela Jawkhon.

