Uorfi Javed alleges harassment by housing society, says new rule stops her from shooting Reels at home in Mumbai

Content creator Uorfi Javed has called out her Mumbai housing society for making it difficult for her to work from home. The actor took to Instagram Stories on October 27, claiming that the society committee has introduced a new rule that prevents her from shooting content inside her apartment. She believes the move is linked to an earlier dispute over restrictions on visitors, which she had taken up with the Mumbai Police.

Uorfi says society is targeting her

Uorfi Javed has called out her Mumbai housing society for making it difficult for her to work from home. (Sunil Khandare)

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Uorfi claimed that the society committee considers her social media shoots commercial activity because she posts the videos online. She claimed that the committee has now used this as a reason to stop her from filming inside her own home.

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Expressing anger over the decision, she wrote, “My society committee has introduced a new rule to harass me) – I can't shoot any content in my own house!”

Uorfi Javed shared the stories on Instagram about the alleged harassment by her society in Mumbai.

Actor alleges retaliation after police complaint

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{{^usCountry}} The latest dispute comes after Uorfi raised concerns about an earlier rule that reportedly required residents to seek their landlord's permission for guests entering the society after 6 PM. She had approached the Mumbai Police over the restriction and now believes the committee's actions are a response to her complaint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest dispute comes after Uorfi raised concerns about an earlier rule that reportedly required residents to seek their landlord's permission for guests entering the society after 6 PM. She had approached the Mumbai Police over the restriction and now believes the committee's actions are a response to her complaint. {{/usCountry}}

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Uorfi claimed that some society members subsequently approached her landlord and asked her to evict her. According to the actor, her landlord refused to do so, following which the alleged harassment continued. “This hurt their fragile male ego,” she wrote in another Instagram story. “They told my landlord to kick me out, which she didn't, so now 4-5 men have had to use such low-level tactics to harass me/ kind of proud of myself.”

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Uorfi Javed claimed that the visitor's bags were being checked.

Uorfi questions checks on visitors' bags

The actor also claimed that people visiting her apartment are facing additional scrutiny if they are suspected of carrying cameras or filming equipment. She claimed that their bags are being checked at the society gate, raising questions about how far the committee can go in regulating what happens inside a resident's home. Pointing out that creating social media content at home is common, Uorfi wrote, “Every other person shoots content in their house, how is this rule even legal? What I do in my own house is my business,” she added.

Not the first dispute over society rules

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Uorfi had previously spoken about her housing society's visitor restrictions in September. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, she objected to a rule that reportedly barred guests from entering after 10 PM. She claimed that the restriction affected people visiting her for work, including interviews and shoots.

She also claimed that visitors were being stopped at the entrance unless the flat owner had sent prior permission by email. The Mumbai Police reportedly responded to her post, asking her to share the society's name and address. Uorfi later said the society would face consequences over the issue.

Uorfi Javed's work front

On the work front, Uorfi was recently seen as a mischief maker on Splitsvilla X6. She appeared alongside Nia Sharma, with Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra hosting the reality show.