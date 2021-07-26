Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Veteran Kannada actor Jayanthi dies at 76

Jayanthi, who made her debut in Kannada films, went on to work in Telugu and Tamil films as well. She reportedly died of age-related ailments in Bengaluru.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Jayanthi worked in many Tamil and Telugu films, apart from Kannada films.

Well-known southern actor Jayanthi, who had starred in over 500 films across southern languages and a few in Hindi, breathed her last on Monday at her residence in Bengaluru. She was 76.

As per news reports, Jayanthi died due to age-related ailments.

Known as Abhinaya Sharade in the industry, Jayanthi began her career as a dancer before entering films in 1963 with Kannada film Jenu Goodu. She made her acting debut in the Kannada industry and is popular for her work in movies such as Kalaavati, Miss Leelavathi, Thulasi, Banashankari and Anand among others.

In Kannada films, Jayanthi had worked with late actor Rajkumar in over 30 movies.

Jayanthi had also worked in many Tamil and Telugu films. Some of her best Tamil films are Karnan, Neerkumizhi, Ethir Neechal, Iru Kodugal and Devadhai among others.

In Telugu, she worked with NT Rama Rao in a maximum number of her films. Some of her works include Bhakta Prahlada, Badi Panthulu, Sarada, Kondaveeti Simham and Donga Mogudu among others.

She had also worked in six Malayalam films and four Hindi films.

Jayanthi was a recipient of six state awards. In 2005, she was presented with the Lifetime Achievement award.

