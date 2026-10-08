Yoo Seung Ho and Lim Se Joo break up after dating privately for six years, agencies confirm they remain friends

South Korean actors Yoo Seung Ho and singer-turned-actor Lim Se Joo have ended their relationship after around six years together. The actors, who reportedly began dating after meeting while working on the 2020 tvN k-drama Memorist, had kept their romance largely out of the public eye.

Yoo Seung Ho and Lim Se Joo split after six years, quietly ending relationship that began after Memorist.

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Their relationship came to light on Thursday after local outlet Edaily reported that the two had been quietly dating for several years. The report said only a small circle of friends was aware of their relationship. Soon after the report was published, however, both stars' agencies confirmed that they had already gone their separate ways.

Yoo Seung Ho and Lim Se Joo are no longer together

Yoo's agency, 333, confirmed that the two had previously been in a relationship but said they continue to have a good professional relationship. "The two actors were previously in a relationship but have since broken up and remain on good terms as colleagues," Yoo's agency, 333, stated.

Lim's agency, Moving Pictures Company, also confirmed the breakup, saying the pair had ended their relationship after dating for approximately six years. The agencies did not reveal when the split happened or share any details about the reason behind it. Neither Yoo nor Lim has personally addressed the news so far.

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Yoo Seung Ho's career began as a child actor

{{^usCountry}} Born in 1993, Yoo Seung Ho has been acting since childhood. He made his debut in the 2000 MBC drama Daddy Fish and went on to become one of the familiar young faces of Korean television and cinema. He gained attention through films such as The Way Home (2002) and Heart Is... (2006), which was released internationally as Heartbreak Library. His early television credits include The Legend (2007) and King and I (2007). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born in 1993, Yoo Seung Ho has been acting since childhood. He made his debut in the 2000 MBC drama Daddy Fish and went on to become one of the familiar young faces of Korean television and cinema. He gained attention through films such as The Way Home (2002) and Heart Is... (2006), which was released internationally as Heartbreak Library. His early television credits include The Legend (2007) and King and I (2007). {{/usCountry}}

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As he grew older, Yoo moved into more mature roles, starring in projects including Warrior Baek Dong Soo (2011), Missing You (2012) and the films Blind (2011) and Seondal: The Man Who Sells the River (2016). He later surprised viewers with a darker turn as a villain in the second season of SBS's Flex X Cop.

Lim Se Joo moved from music to acting

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Lim Se Joo started her career as a singer in 2011 with the single Love Love Love before making the move to acting. She made her film debut in Salut d'Amour in 2015 and gradually took on more television and film roles. Her acting credits include She Was Pretty (2015), Maestra: Strings of Truth (2023) and A Killer Paradox (2024), among other projects.