Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal say Girls Will Be Girls' win at Sundance ‘reinforces our belief in power of storytelling’

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have said winning major awards in the World Dramatic competition section at the Sundance Film Festival has “been stuff of dreams”. The actor couple won big for their debut production venture, Girls will be Girls and said that it reinforced their belief in the power of storytelling. Also read: Sundance Film Festival 2024: Indian productions Girls Will Be Girls and Nocturnes win big Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha at Sundance Film Festival.

Girls will be Girls won the Audience award in the World Dramatic Entry category and the Special Jury Award for lead actor Preeti Panigrahi. The film is written and directed by debutant Shuchi Talati.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Richa and Ali on winning big at Sundance

After the big win, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal said in a joint statement, “We embarked on this journey with Girls will be Girls with courage and the overwhelming response at Sundance has been stuff of dreams! This experience reinforces our belief in the power of storytelling and the need to champion diverse narratives that resonate globally. As actors, we've always craved powerful stories but getting those opportunities wasn't always in our hands. That's why it's heartening to see our new actors receiving this global acclaim. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and telling new stories"

Director Shuchi added, “Directing Girls will be Girls was a deeply personal and rewarding experience. The film's success at Sundance is a testament to the collaborative efforts of a dedicated team. Richa has protected this story and film like a Lioness. It's heartening to see our story resonate with audiences and critics alike, and I hope it sparks important conversations about coming-of-age experiences, that we don't often get to see on screen"

Girls will be Girls

Girls will be Girls is a coming-of-age film produced under Richa and Ali's Pushing Buttons Studios in collaboration with Blink Digital and Dolce Vita Films. It follows the journey of a 16-year-old girl Mira, whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences. The story is set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It stars multi-award-winning Malayalam film actor Kani Kusruti, Jitin Gulati alongside debutants Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in lead roles.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place