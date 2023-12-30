Sonali Bendre gives glimpse of 'Ganges view', calls it 'Slice of heaven'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): Actor Sonali Bendre is having a fun time by the side of the Ganges. HT Image

Taking to Instagram, Sonali treated fans with a view of pictures of Ganges and wrote, "Ganges view. Slice of heaven."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

She was seen wearing a grey tracksuit and chose a no-makeup look as she left her hair open.

Rivers and mountains in the background added to the beauty of the scenic picture.

The actor also shared another close picture of herself and added a sun and black heart emoji with it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she recently made her OTT debut with ZEE5's series, 'Broken News'. In the show, she played the role of a journalist named Amina Qureshi.

Sonali was also seen among the panel of judges along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur on 'India's Best Dancer 3'.

She made her acting debut with the 1994 film 'Aag', which also starred Govinda, Shilpa Shetty and Shakti Kapoor. Her first big hit was the action romance 'Diljale' which was released in 1996 and later she was also part of movies such as 'Major Saab', 'Sarfarosh', 'Duplicate', Zakhm', 'Chori Chori'and 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', among others.

In 2018, she was diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment in the USA. After undergoing treatment for months, she finally defeated the disease and came out victorious, and since then she has been raising awareness about cancer. (ANI)