Taimur and Jeh play cricket under dad Saif Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim's watchful eyes in Pataudi boys' day at the park

Ibrahim Ali Khan spent his day out with father Saif Ali Khan and his siblings Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir aka Jeh. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Ibrahim shared a bunch of photos as they went to a park. Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a post on Instagram.

In a photo, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif, Taimur and Jeh sat on a branch. While Saif looked at Ibrahim, he smiled and posed for the camera. Taimur gave a smile as he wrapped his arm around Jeh. The youngest member was seen looking away from the camera with a mischievous grin on his face.

In a few other photos, Taimur and Jeh were seen playing cricket. As Jeh batted, Taimur turned bowler. For their day out, Saif wore an olive green shirt, denims and shoes. Ibrahim opted for a brown T-shirt, denims and white sneakers. Taimur and Jeh were dressed in T-shirts and shorts.

Sharing the pictures, Ibrahim captioned the post, "Park day (national park and cricket game emojis)." Reacting to the post, Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan posted red heart emojis. A fan said, “Only Jeh baba can save Indian cricket now.”

A person wrote, "Cute boys. Happy family time." A comment read, "Multiverse of Saif Ali Khan." An Instagram user wrote, "Saif Ali Khan with all his versions, big, medium, small." "Jeh is another version of Kareena Kapoor," said another person.

About Saif's family, recent film

Saif tied the knot with actor Kareena Kapoor in 2012. They have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006). It was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. Saif and Kareena have two sons--Taimur (born in 2016) and Jeh (born in 2021). Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena, and they have two children together, actors Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Saif was last seen in Jewel Thief, a heist action thriller film directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. Produced by Marflix Pictures, it also starred Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor. The film started streaming on Netflix on April 25 this year.