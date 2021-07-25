Actor Yashika Aanand injured in a road accident, is critical

Tamil actor Yashika Aanand on Saturday night met with an accident on East Coast Road, Mahabalipuram in Chennai. Yashika was travelling with her friends when their vehicle rammed into the divider and fell into the nearby pit.

As per news reports, one of Yashika’s friends, Vallichetti Bhavani, died on the spot. The accident took place around 1 AM on Saturday night. The SUV in which Yashika was travelling with her friends was speeding, lost control and hit the median, as per onlookers.

Yashika Anand's car crushed after the accident.





While the public could come to the rescue of Yashika and one of her friends soon after the accident, they couldn’t help Bhavani as she was stuck inside the car. She died on the spot.

Bhavani’s body has been sent to Chengalpattu hospital for autopsy.

Yashika rose to fame with her appearance on Tamil Bigg Boss. She went on to play the lead roles in films such as Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu and played supporting roles in Nota and Dhruvangal 16 among others.

She recently completed shooting for upcoming Tamil film Ivan Than Uthaman. She also has movies such as Raja Bheema and Pambattam up for release.

