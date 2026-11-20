Music composer Anirudh Ravichander married producer Kalanithi Maran's daughter, Kaviya Maran, in an intimate yet dreamy wedding ceremony in Greece on November 11. The celebrations were attended by close family members. Since then, Anirudh has been sharing glimpses of their wedding festivities on social media. In his latest post, the composer has treated fans to more pictures and special moments from the celebrations.

Rajinikanth poses with Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran

More moments from Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran's wedding celebration.

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On Friday, Anirudh took to Instagram and shared a new set of pictures from their wedding celebrations. Anirudh couldn't take his eyes off Kaviya as they walked hand-in-hand in the first picture. Kaviya looked stunning in a red jumpsuit, while Anirudh complemented her look in a black ensemble. In another picture, the newlyweds were seen posing with MK Stalin. Another photo showed Rajinikanth blessing the couple and posing with them. The superstar twinned with his nephew in a white shirt and trousers.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the pictures captured Anirudh's sweet bond with his father-in-law, Kalanithi Maran, as the two were seen laughing with Kaviya in a candid moment. The last picture was another candid moment from their wedding, with the couple looking at each other, holding hands and standing by the ocean. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the pictures captured Anirudh's sweet bond with his father-in-law, Kalanithi Maran, as the two were seen laughing with Kaviya in a candid moment. The last picture was another candid moment from their wedding, with the couple looking at each other, holding hands and standing by the ocean. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing the pictures, Anirudh expressed gratitude to the guests who attended their wedding and wrote, "Our hearts are full. Your love and blessings mean more to us than words can express. Thank you for making this new beginning even more. We carry all your love with us."

About Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran's relationship

As the couple kept their private lives away from the limelight, the timeline of Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran's relationship remained largely unknown. Rumours of their wedding first surfaced in 2025. The two were spotted together on several occasions, sparking speculation about their relationship, which Anirudh initially dismissed.

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However, earlier this year, his uncle, Y Gee Mahendran, hinted at a wedding in the family soon, further fuelling rumours that the composer was set to marry Kaviya. Their appearance together at a screening of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 only added to the buzz.

The wedding rumours gained momentum in October when Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy revealed that the couple would tie the knot and that their reception was scheduled to take place in Chennai on November 21. Soon after, Kaviya's parents, Sun TV Network chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, began personally inviting political leaders and celebrities to the celebrations, making the news official. The wedding festivities began in Greece on November 10, followed by the couple's wedding ceremony on November 11.