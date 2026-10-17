Anirudh Ravichander confirmed to marry Sunrisers CEO Kavya Maran; wedding reception on November 21

It’s official! Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and IPL team Sunrisers CEO Kavya Maran are all set to tie the knot soon. And confirming the news even before their family is Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The CM posted pictures and videos with the Maran family, not just confirming the wedding, but also revealing the date of what is sure to be a star-studded reception.

Anirudh Ravichander to marry Kavya Maran

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran will get married in November.

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CM Revanth posted pictures and videos of Kavya’s parents, Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, inviting him to the wedding reception on X (formerly Twitter). “Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran,” he wrote, adding, “The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21. #KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran.” This made the news official after months of rumours.

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When Anirudh Ravichander shut down rumours

{{^usCountry}} In 2025, a Reddit post claimed that Anirudh and Kavya were dating each other and that their families were also discussing marriage. Back when the rumour gained momentum, Anirudh responded by writing on social media, “Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys... please stop spreading rumours.” However, the rumours of them dating persisted. In June this year, his uncle, actor Y Gee Mahendra, told KPTV, “I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding. Based on what I’ve been told, it’s a sure thing. They are getting married.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2025, a Reddit post claimed that Anirudh and Kavya were dating each other and that their families were also discussing marriage. Back when the rumour gained momentum, Anirudh responded by writing on social media, “Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys... please stop spreading rumours.” However, the rumours of them dating persisted. In June this year, his uncle, actor Y Gee Mahendra, told KPTV, “I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding. Based on what I’ve been told, it’s a sure thing. They are getting married.” {{/usCountry}}

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Mahendra avoided sharing further details such as the wedding date or venue. However, he alluded to Kavya, calling her "not an ordinary girl." Calling her capable and hardworking, he said, “That girl is not just another ordinary girl. She has the capacity to handle such a big team (SRH). She has inherited her father’s business genes. They’re a good pair. Both of them should get together and indulge in musical business."

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Anirudh, Kavya and their family are yet to officially announce their wedding and its details. However, speculation is rife that the couple would be tying the knot in Greece. There are also reports of the wedding invitations being hand-delivered to high-profile people, as confirmed by CM Revanth’s post. Anirudh most recently composed music for Nani’s The Paradise and Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. He has numerous films lined up, including Shah Rukh Khan’s King, Rajinikanth’s Dharman, and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 3.