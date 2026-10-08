Shankar resumes work on Indian 3 with Kamal Haasan amid rumours of it being shelved after Indian 2's dismal box office performance
Shankar and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 was panned by critics and the audiences when it was released in 2024. The next film in the franchise has now gone on floors.
When Shankar and Kamal Haasan’s Indian hit screens in 1996, the film was revolutionary in its tale of an aged vigilante. Suddenly, everyone knew about the ancient martial art varma kalai, and the film was celebrated for speaking up against corruption in India. So, when the duo released its sequel, Indian 2, in 2024, expectations were so high that the film could not reach them. After rumours that the third part has been dropped, Shankar confirmed that Indian 3 has gone on floors on Thursday.
Indian 3 goes on floors
On Thursday, Shankar took to social media to share posters of Indian 3. It shows three people galloping on horseback with ‘the resurgence begins’ written on it, hinting that the film’s shoot is commencing. The film's caption is ‘war mode’. The production house, Lyca Productions, also shared the posters with Indian 3 written in English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, writing, “Senapathy is back with zero tolerance. The resurgence begins in #Indian3 War Mode.”
Fans had varied reactions to the announcement. While some were excited, given how the tease of Indian 3 in Indian 2 had impressed them. Others thought Shankar was flogging a dead horse. “Nv champina chavani paamu vi ra Shankaruuu #indian3 (You are like the snake that cannot be killed),” read one comment under his post. “Still, I have faith in you. Hoping to witness the greatest comeback ever!” wrote another.
Some fans posted the clip of Indian 3 from the mid-credit of the previous film, leaving comments like, “Only reason to hype for Indian 3,” and “Main Reason to Hype Indian 3.” “U should have released a good new video footage to keep some hype among the audience as u r announcing seques to a flop project. This type of announcement will only encourage trolls,” thought one X (formerly Twitter) user.
Jr NTR fans even brought up Devara, “#KoratalaSiva If Directors like Shankar are going for a prequel to a film like #Indian2. There is no way you can doubt on your #Devara2. Leave critics & reviews a part, Film the movie for Fans & Families. Trust ur work. There is @tarak9999 & @anirudhofficial to do the rest.”
About the Indian films
Indian, released in 1996, starred Kamal in dual roles as father and son: ex-freedom fighter Senapathy, aka Indian, and Chandrabose. The film ends with Indian not sparing even his own son to free the country of corruption. It was a massive hit, not just in its original, but also in the dubbed versions.
The sequel, Indian 2, saw Senapathy return to India at the behest of some students after corruption resurfaced in the country. The film was panned and grossed ₹148 crore worldwide despite its ₹300 crore budget. Indian 3 will be a prequel that shows Senapathy’s father, Veerasekaran Balaram. A major portion of the film was already shot with Indian 2, with post-production work pending. A release date has yet to be announced.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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