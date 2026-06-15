Anirudh Ravichander faces backlash over Aravindh collab with POCSO-accused Jani Master, internet calls it ‘shameful’

The new song marks the first release under Anirudh’s independent label, Albuquerque Records, following its new partnership with Universal Music India. The pop-driven track also reunites him with lyricist Super Subu, following their successful collaboration on Hukum from the 2023 film Jailer. Released in both Tamil and Telugu, the song was promoted through a mystery-style campaign.

Music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander is facing strong backlash after the release of his independent single Aravindh on Sunday. The criticism comes from his collaboration with choreographer Jani Master , who is currently out on conditional bail in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Following the release, fans expressed disappointment after spotting Jani’s name in the credits, with many questioning Anirudh’s decision to work with him.

Online criticism has been sharp, with users questioning Jani's continued involvement in major projects despite the serious allegations against him. One user commented, “Below average song with a hook step portion meant for reels. Disgusting that you've enabled and empowered pedophile Jani through this! Shameful!”

Several social media users also pointed to what they see as a recurring pattern in the industry, where individuals facing serious accusations continue to land major projects without facing clear professional consequences.

Another one also called him out by saying, “Song choreographed by POCSO accused JANI? Never listened, will never listen to this song. Worst da Ani.”

The backlash is not an isolated case. Earlier in June 2026, the film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, also faced strong criticism for hiring Jani to choreograph the song Chikiri Chikiri. He also choreographed the song, Rai Rai Raa Raa, in the film.

What is the case about? A former assistant accused Jani of sexually assaulting her during a work trip to Mumbai in 2020. She has also alleged repeated harassment and threats over the years, which she claims were intended to silence her. Since the complainant was a minor at the time of the alleged incident, the case was also registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Following his arrest in Goa, Jani was taken to Hyderabad and placed in judicial custody. He was later granted conditional bail by the Telangana High Court, which directed him and his family not to interfere with the complainant’s personal or professional life.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting suspended his National Film Award for Best Choreography for Thiruchitrambalam. His invitation to attend the official National Film Awards ceremony was also withdrawn.

As of now, Anirudh has not issued any public statement addressing the backlash or explaining his decision to work with Jani.