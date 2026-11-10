Atlee gives a glowing review to Suriya's Scene, calls film a ‘paisa vasool’ entertainer; says Naslen is superstar in the making

Tamil actor Suriya has given his third blockbuster of the year. And his latest film Scene has found another admirer in the film industry. After Mahesh Babu praised the film, director Atlee has now shared his thoughts on the Jithu Madhavan directorial. The filmmaker was impressed by the film’s storytelling and performances, calling it a complete paisa vasool entertainer. He also had plenty of praise for Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen, even predicting that the young Malayalam actor is on his way to becoming a superstar.

Atlee calls Scene a refreshing commercial entertainer

Atlee joins Mahesh Babu in praising Suriya's Scene, calls it a ‘paisa vasool’ watch; hails Naslen's screen presence.

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Atlee took to social media to share his review of the film, saying he enjoyed its fresh approach to commercial storytelling. Praising Jithu Madhavan’s direction and Suriya’s performance, he wrote, “SCENE. WHAT A MOVIE! After a long time, a commercial entertainer with such a fresh and engaging narrative! Always been a huge fan of Jithu sir's storytelling, but this one is truly special! Suriya sir, what a stunning performance! A complete PAISA VASOOL entertainer to enjoy with friends and family!”

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Atlee was all praise for Naslen's screen presence and said he sees a big future ahead for him. He wrote, “Naslen, MY GOD! What a performer! Such incredible charisma and screen presence! A superstar in the making, brother! You're definitely going to rule the industry!”

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Deep Dive What did Atlee say about Suriya's film Scene? Atlee called Scene a fresh, engaging commercial entertainer and a complete “paisa vasool” film to enjoy with friends and family. He also praised Jithu Madhavan’s storytelling and Suriya’s performance. What did Atlee say about Naslen's performance in Scene? Atlee praised Naslen’s performance, charisma and screen presence. He called the young actor “a superstar in the making” and said he would rule the industry. What is Scene about, and who stars in it? Scene follows Suriya as Inbaraaj, a swaggering cop drawn into an investigation after his secret is exposed. The film also stars Nazriya Nazim, Naslen and Anandaraj, and is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan.

{{^usCountry}} Appreciating Nazriya's performance and comic timing, the filmmaker wrote, “And my dear friend Nazriya, Pappa! What a lovely comeback to Tamil cinema! Your effortless humour, charm and little nuances were simply outstanding! Want to see more of you!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Appreciating Nazriya's performance and comic timing, the filmmaker wrote, “And my dear friend Nazriya, Pappa! What a lovely comeback to Tamil cinema! Your effortless humour, charm and little nuances were simply outstanding! Want to see more of you!” {{/usCountry}}

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The filmmaker did not forget the rest of the team either. He praised Anandaraj for his entertaining act and appreciated Sushin Shyam’s music. Congratulating the producers and the team, Atlee added, “Big congratulations to the producers and the whole team at Zhagaram Studios! Special love and congratulations to Suriya sir and Jyotika ma'am! What a fun ride! God bless the entire team!”

Suriya thanks Atlee for his kind words

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Suriya responded to Atlee’s post, thanking the filmmaker for watching and appreciating the film. The actor kept his reply brief but warm, writing, “Thank you for the love Dear Atlee.” The filmmaker's review comes soon after Mahesh Babu also praised Scene, giving the film another boost of appreciation from the industry.

All about Scene

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene marks his debut in Tamil cinema. The film stars Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen, with Anandaraj also playing a key role. Sushin Shyam has composed the music, while the film is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under 2D Entertainment, in association with Zhagaram Studios. By day 5, the film collected ₹94.40 crore in net in India.