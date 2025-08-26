Coolie worldwide box office collection day 12: Rajinikanth film close to becoming his 2nd 500 crore film after pandemic

Coolie worldwide box office collection day 12: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ensemble film Coolie, headlined by Rajinikanth, was released in theatres on 14 August with competition from War 2. The film is now close to touching the ₹500 crore mark worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films in Tamil and Rajinikanth’s second film to do so post-pandemic. Coolie worldwide box office collection day 12: Rajinikanth headlines an ensemble film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Coolie worldwide box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Coolie has collected an estimated ₹260.35 crore net in India in 12 days of release, bringing in an estimated ₹3 crore on Monday. The trade website also reported an estimated ₹482.50 crore worldwide collection. The US distributors of the film announced that the film has collected over $6.8 million ( ₹59 crore) in North America. Coolie also made an estimated $14 lakh ( ₹7 crore) at the Australian box office.

A trade analyst however reported on X (formerly Twitter), that Coolie has already crossed the ₹500 crore mark, writing, “#Coolie has crossed the ₹500 cr Gross Mark at the world wide Box office..#SuperstarRajinikanth has the most number of 500 Crs+ movies from Kollywood.”

Coolie soon to touch ₹ 500 crore

With viewing patterns changing post-pandemic and producers struggling to bring the audience to the theatres, Vijay and Rajinikanth remain the two stars who have managed to mint big numbers even if the ₹1000 crore mark remains elusive. Vijay's films have collectively made around ₹1800 crore for Kollywood after the pandemic.

Rajinikanth’s films, including Annaatthe, Jailer, Lal Salaam, and Vettaiyan, have collectively made an estimated ₹1600 crore worldwide for the industry post-pandemic. Coolie will soon become his second film post-COVID to have crossed the ₹500 crore mark after Jailer, which made ₹604.5 crore worldwide.

About Coolie

Coolie tells the story of a former coolie union leader called Deva (Rajinikanth) who returns to a life he walked away from after the death of his friend Rajasekhar (Sathyaraj). He faces off against cartel lord Simon (Nagarjuna) and Dayal (Soubin Shahir) to exact revenge for the death. Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Rachita Ram and Aamir Khan play pivotal roles in the film.