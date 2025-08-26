Fans think Nagarjuna recreated iconic picture of Anushka Shetty, Trisha Krishnan with Priya Varrier, Mamitha Baiju

A picture of actor Nagarjuna from Kalyan Jewellers’ Navratri celebrations in 2023 has resurfaced on social media. In the picture taken in Thrissur, Kerala, the actor can be seen posing with a few other brand ambassadors, and fans think he recreated an iconic picture from the shooting of the 2008 film King. Nagarjuna with Priya Varrier, Mamitha Baiju, Anaswara Rajan and Deepti Sati at an event.

Nagarjuna’s resurfaced picture a recreation, think fans

In the resurfaced picture, Nagarjuna is seen dressed in a floral kurta as he poses for a picture, all smiles, with Priya Varrier, Mamitha Baiju, Anaswara Rajan, and Deepti Sati. As soon as the picture started doing the rounds, his fans dug up an even older picture to draw parallels.

In one picture from the shooting of King, Nagarjuna can be seen giving a similar pose with Mamta Mohandas, Trisha Krishnan, Anushka Shetty, and Charmme Kaur. Sharing the pictures on X (formerly Twitter), one fan wrote, “#Simon still in his prime. Then and now!” referring to his character in Coolie. Another joked, “Tag That Evergreen Lover Boy in Your Gang.”

Recent work

Nagarjuna recently had a tough time at the box office when, in 2022, his films Bangarraju and The Ghost failed to make a mark. He starred in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva the same year. His 2024 Sankranthi release Naa Saami Ranga received a decent response from the critics and performed well at the box office. But the actor bounced back in 2025 with Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa, in which he starred with Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna. The film saw him play a disgraced CBI officer called Deepak Tej, which gave Nagarjuna the scope to be seen in a grey character.

His most recent film is the Tamil film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan. Despite the mixed reviews, the film has done well at the box office.