Coolie box office collection day 12: Rajinikanth film registers significant dip, makes 259 crore

Coolie box office collection day 12: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ensemble film Coolie, headlined by Rajinikanth, registered a significant dip on Monday after a 12-day run. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹2.08 crore net in India on its second Monday, registering its lowest collection yet since its release. Despite that, the film has already broken records and has become one of the highest-grossing films in Tamil cinema. Coolie box office collection day 12: Lokesh Kanagaraj's Rajinikanth-starrer is holding its own since its release on 14 August.

Coolie box office collection

According to the trade website, Coolie made an estimated ₹2.08 crore net in India on its second Monday, taking its total collection to ₹259.43 crore. This is the lowest it has collected in a day since its release on 14 August, when it clashed with Ayan Mukerji’s Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2. The film registered a 13.58% occupancy in Tamil and 15.51% for Telugu. Despite the dip, Coolie has crossed the ₹500 crore mark worldwide and has already become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. It also edged out its competition, War 2, which made ₹222 crore net in India in 11 days vs Coolie’s ₹257.35 crore collection. It remains to be seen how it fares in the coming days.

About Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is an action thriller starring Rajnikanth. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Upendra in pivotal roles, along with a cameo by Aamir Khan. It tells the story of a former coolie union leader called Deva (Rajinikanth) who faces off against cartel lord Simon (Nagarjuna) and his right-hand man Dayal (Soubin) after the death of a close friend, Rajasekhar (Sathyaraj). The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, but has been loved by Rajinikanth fans. It is not part of Lokesh’s cinematic universe, which has the films Kaithi, Vikram and Leo.