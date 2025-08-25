War 2 worldwide box office collection day 11: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film finally beats Thugs of Hindostan lifetime haul

War 2 worldwide box office collection: Buoyed by a minor recovery over the second weekend, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 has begun to inch towards the ₹350-crore mark worldwide. Over its second weekend, the spy thriller showed some growth at the domestic market, which enabled it to move closer to its break even point. However, there is still a long way to go. War 2 worldwide box office collection day 11: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR headline this YRF spy thriller.

War 2 worldwide box office update

At the end of 11 days in theatres, War 2 has now earned ₹214 crore net ( ₹264 crore gross) in the domestic market. On Sunday, War 2 held steady with a ₹6.50-crore haul in India. Over its second weekend, War 2 earned ₹16.75 crore in India. Overseas, War 2 has earned over $9 million ( ₹75 crore), taking its worldwide haul after 11 days to ₹339 crore.

This means that on Sunday, War 2 has surpassed the lifetime haul of YRF's box office bomb, Thugs of Hindostan, which had earned ₹335 crore upon its release in 2018. War 2 still lags behind several other recent hits like The Kashmir Files ( ₹341 crore) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ( ₹355 crore). Incidentally, War 2 is still behind the lifetime collections of Hrithik and NTR's last releases - Fighter ( ₹358 crore) and Devara Part 1 ( ₹422 crore). According to sources, War 2 has a landing cost of ₹400 crore, which means the film is still a fair distance away from breaking even.

All about War 2

War 2 is part of the larger YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Salman Khan's Tiger series and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The first War was the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2019, and it starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Part 2 sees Hrithik reprise his role, as he is joined by NTR and Kiara Advani.