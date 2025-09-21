Dhanush's fan hugs him tight at Idli Kadai event despite being pulled by security; watch how the actor reacted

An event was held in Coimbatore on Friday evening to launch the trailer of Dhanush’s upcoming film, Idli Kadai. While the actor-filmmaker was delivering his speech on stage, a fan broke through his security and ran on stage to hug Dhanush to hold him tight. Here’s how the Tamil star reacted. A fan of Dhanush's broke through security and continued to hug him tight despite being pulled away. (Instagram: Wikkitalks)

Dhanush’s fan breaks security at Idli Kadai event

During the event, while Dhanush was giving a speech on stage, an enthusiastic fan managed to break through security. He ran on stage and hugged a surprised Dhanush, looking happy that he got a chance to meet his favourite actor. He kept holding him tight even as security personnel rushed on stage to pull him off, resulting in a minor scuffle. Dhanush seemed to tell security to be careful with the fan.

After calming everyone down, Dhanush asked his security to step back and let the fan back on stage. He stopped the fan from falling on his feet and told him he would give him a picture. The actor also patiently posed for a picture before sending him off stage. The fan managed to hug Dhanush once again, much to his security’s chagrin, who still kept trying to pry him off the star.

“The way he comb his hair,” pointed out one fan, commenting on how Dhanush fixed the fan’s hair before clicking a picture. Numerous others commented about how they have ‘respect’ for the actor, looking at the way he treated the fan.

Recent work

After starring in Arun Matheswaran’s Captain Miller and Raayan, which he also directed last year, Dhanush starred in Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa this year. He received critical acclaim for his performance as a beggar named Deva in the film, which also starred Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna. He also directed Nilavaku En Mel Ennadi Kobam with his nephew Pavish as the lead.

Dhanush directed and co-produced Idli Kadai, which stars him in the lead role. It will be released in theatres on 1 October. Nithya Menen and Shalini Pandey also star in it. He is also shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein with Kriti Sanon.